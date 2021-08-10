Special Weather Statement issued for DeKalb, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Jackson and central DeKalb Counties through 630 PM CDT At 557 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Powell, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rainsville, Sylvania and Powell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
