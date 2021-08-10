Severe Weather Statement issued for Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:10:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Defiance; Henry; Paulding; Putnam THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PUTNAM...SOUTHEASTERN DEFIANCE...SOUTHEASTERN PAULDING AND SOUTHEASTERN HENRY COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.