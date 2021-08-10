Universal Orlando celebrates their fans with Passholder Appreciation Days

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort celebrates its most loyal and passionate fans, the Universal Orlando passholder family, this month with special discounts and benefits during Passholder Appreciation Days.

Beginning Aug. 16 and running through Sept. 30, Universal Orlando annual passholders can partake in more than 20 limited-time food and beverage menu items.

Some of these tasty treats include Lombard’s lobster mac at Universal Studios Florida, vegan pizza tots at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, a special AP doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut and more.

Passholders will also be able to enjoy specialty cocktails such as the Peachy paloma at The Thirsty Fish at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, the kickin’ berry at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort’s Swizzle Lounge and more.

This year, passholders will also receive a collectible UOAP-themed magnet, exclusive passholder merchandise and early park admission at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay based on pass type.

Annual and seasonal passholders can also take advantage of incredible savings on Universal express passes and hotel stays. Passholders can check out the Discover Universal Blog for more information regarding Passholder Appreciation Days this year.

Guests who want to become part of the Universal Orlando passholder family can join today with Florida resident annual pass payment options starting as low as $15 per month. To learn more, visit UniversalOrlando.com.

