As we prepare for The White Lotus episode 5 to air on HBO, there are a couple of things to note — and of course, it starts with this: The finale is right around the corner!. For everyone out there wondering, it is absolutely crazy that we are so close to the end of the road already. Yet, that’s a part of the point here; this is a show designed from the start to leave you wanting more, and they’re going to be doing that in a wide array of different forms.