Diego Sanchez close to signing with BKFC pending medical clearance, reveals David Feldman

UFC president Dana White says that he has “abandoned all hope” of former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov ever fighting in the UFC again. Nurmagomedov first made mention of wanting to retire last October after he finished Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. At the time, Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap had just passed away due to complications from COVID-19, and so White told the champ to take a few months off before making any final decision about his future. However, Nurmagomedov decided that he was at peace with his career and made the call to walk away in his prime with a perfect 29-0 record in MMA. But because he is still in his early 30s and has never lost, White has been holding out hope that he would change his mind about his retirement.