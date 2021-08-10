Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Diego Sanchez close to signing with BKFC pending medical clearance, reveals David Feldman

By Cole Shelton
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Diego Sanchez is close to signing with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, David Feldman, the president of BKFC revealed. Sanchez was recently released from his UFC contract, in part due to his relationship with Joshua Fabia which he since ended. Since the release, however, he has been open to the fact he wanted to return and even hinted at a move to BKFC, which appears to be nearly official.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Sanchez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Derrick Lewis From UFC

Dana White is one of those characters that you either love of hate. Dana seems to be a rather hot topic as it pertains to people who control an organization. If Dana does well by your fighter, let’s say, like someone of the status of Conor McGregor, then surely you are just fine with how Dana White runs things. Now, if Dana isn’t doing all he can by your or your favorite fighter, well, then that only means that Dana is the bad guy in your book. One person who may be feeling the latter is none other than Derrick Lewis as Dana just dropped a bombshell….Conor McGregor ‘Humiliating’ Video With Dana White Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Humiliating’ Video With Dana White Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor had suffered a loss against Dustin Poirier after sustaining a broken leg injury at UFC 264 last month. The Irishman had claimed to have stress fractures he sustained leading up to his trilogy with ‘The Diamond’. Conor McGregor reveals he spoke with Dana...
UFCtalesbuzz.com

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane purse, salaries: How much money will they make at UFC 265?

Ciryl Gane is perfectly balanced — and so will his checkbook after this weekend. Gane enters Saturday’s interim UFC heavyweight championship bout with his first opportunity to grab gold in the promotion after a lengthy and successful Muay Thai career, but he faces a difficult task as he opposed UFC heavyweight stalwart Derrick Lewis in Houston on Saturday.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Breaks Silence On Transgender Photo

UFC president Dana White recently opened up on Darren Till’s recent transgender meme that sparked controversy on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Till claimed that he could not be canceled since he didn’t care. Dana White responds to the controversy. Following the meme controversy, the UFC star Darren...
UFCMMAmania.com

Dana White offers Jon Jones immediate heavyweight title shot, ‘Bones’ responds

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is trying to get former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to make his heavyweight debut against former 265-pound titleholder Stipe Miocic, who is already on board for that contest. Don’t hold your breath. But if “Bones” opts to sit on the sidelines for...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Dana White says he has “abandoned all hope” of Khabib Nurmagomedov ever fighting in the UFC again

UFC president Dana White says that he has “abandoned all hope” of former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov ever fighting in the UFC again. Nurmagomedov first made mention of wanting to retire last October after he finished Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. At the time, Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap had just passed away due to complications from COVID-19, and so White told the champ to take a few months off before making any final decision about his future. However, Nurmagomedov decided that he was at peace with his career and made the call to walk away in his prime with a perfect 29-0 record in MMA. But because he is still in his early 30s and has never lost, White has been holding out hope that he would change his mind about his retirement.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Derrick Lewis Accuses Top UFC Star Of ‘Cheating’

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is set to compete against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 for the interim heavyweight title. While many are ready to see this fight take place, it looks like Derrick is stunning fans with just how nervous he is about the upcoming bout. Actually, nervous is an understatement. Derrick Lewis is going into this scared, petrified, and most of all – very sure about how this will all turn out during the match. Halle Berry Shows Off Abs In UFC Fighter Photo.
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

Why Chad Mendes leaving the UFC is bad news for Dana White

Dana White and the UFC might be going down a slow, but slippery slope right now as their competition continues to sign talent away. Chad Mendes, a former top contender of the Featherweight division, has signed a deal with Bare Knuckle FC. According to Ariel Helwani, this is one of the biggest signings for the growing fighting organization to date.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson troll Khabib Nurmagomedov over his Street Fighting comments

Khabib Nurmagomedov may be happily retired but that hasn’t stopped his longtime rivals like Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson from talking trash. Both Diaz and Ferguson have a storied history with the now former UFC lightweight champion. Tony and Khabib were actually booked to fight on five different occasions, however none of those contests ever came to fruition due to injuries and weight misses suffered by both fighters.
UFCMMAmania.com

Highlights! Ciryl Gane TKOs Derrick Lewis during third round brawl | UFC 265

Things in UFC 265’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event tonight (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) went about as people expected ... right up until the end. For the first two rounds, Ciryl Gane picked apart Derrick Lewis on the outside, sliding away from “Black Beast” anytime he loaded up on his infamous right hands. But, in the third round, something changed. Gane stopped breaking off after each exchange. He charged in and took on Lewis head-to-head. And he won the war, beating up Lewis along the cage and dropping him to the canvas where ground-and-pound forced the referee to stop the bout.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Rafael Fiziev criticizes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fighting style: “I was never his fan”

UFC lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev explained why he did not enjoy watching Khabib Nurmagomedov fight, saying that “I was never his fan.”. Fiziev is one of the top strikers in the UFC lightweight division and he just put on a show against veteran Bobby Green at UFC 265. In a three-round war, Fiziev outpointed Green to take home the decision and improve to 4-1 in the UFC. The pair of fighters also took home $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” The talented Fiziev is quickly closing in on the top-15 of the UFC lightweight division and could potentially make an even bigger push should he be able to get a fight against one of the top dogs in the division. And even though he’s retired now, there’s no bigger fish in the sea than the former champion Nurmagomedov.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Video | Karolina Kowalkiewicz breaks down in tears following UFC 265 loss: “I need to maybe find a new passion in life, and that hurts”

Karolina Kowalkiewicz broke down in tears following her UFC 265 loss, saying that “I need to maybe find a new passion in life and that hurts.”. Kowalkiewicz, who was once the No. 1 contender in the UFC women’s strawweight division, has really fallen on hard times in her MMA career over the last few years. She entered Saturday night’s fight against fellow veteran Jessica Penne on a four-fight losing skid, and that skid is now five straight fights after Penne submitted Kowalkiewicz with an armbar in the first round of their fight. Kowalkiewicz has now lost five straight fights, and taking to her social media following UFC 265, the Pole hinted that she could be finished with MMA.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Scott Coker challenges Dana White to UFC and Bellator cross-promotion fight with AJ McKee

Bellator president Scott Coker challenged UFC president Dana White to a UFC and Bellator cross-promotion fight with AJ McKee. McKee finished Patricio Pitbull in the main event of Bellator 263 on Saturday night to become the promotions new’s 145lbs champion and the winner of the $1 million grand prize. Just 26 years old, McKee is now a perfect 18-0 in MMA. By taking out Pitbull, who is one of the best featherweights in the world, it showed that “The Mercenary” is one of the best at 145lbs regardless of promotion. McKee is so good, in fact, that Coker believes he matches up well against the best featherweights that the UFC has to offer, including current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and past champ Max Holloway.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Vicente Luque reacts after submitting Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke at UFC 265

Top-ranked welterweight title contender Vicente Luque reacted after submitting Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke at UFC 265. Luque was coming into this fight against Chiesa off of a D’Arce choke victory over Tyron Woodley in his last fight, and he went back to his signature move here against Chiesa at UFC 265. After Luque was able to thwart off an early rear-naked choke submission attempt by Chiesa, he then locked him up with the D’Arce choke for the victory. It was the fourth win in a row for “The Silent Assassin,” and his 10th win in his last 11 fights inside the Octagon. With the victory over Chiesa, Luque improved to 14-3 in the UFC with 13 finishes.
UFCUSA Today

BKFC's David Feldman not keen on immediate Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich rematch

Paige VanZant’s next bare-knuckle boxing match likely won’t be an immediate rematch against Rachael Ostovich. David Feldman, president of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, doesn’t think the move is to have VanZant go at it again with Ostovich, but instead fight someone else. VanZant lost a decision to Ostovich last month in the BKFC 19 main event. It was their second time fighting each other, as they had previously competed in the UFC back in 2019, with VanZant winning by submission.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib ‘Humiliated’ In Training Fight By UFC Star

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Nurmagomedov’s last professional MMA fight took place back in October 2020. He earned a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje to successfully retain the UFC Lightweight Title. After the bout, an emotional Nurmagomedov told Jon Anik that his fighting career is over. He mentioned a promise he made to his mother of never fighting again after the death of his father Abdulmanap. Khabib also revealed why he really tired from the MMA world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy