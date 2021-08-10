Cancel
MLB

Detroit Tigers' Matthew Boyd scheduled for rehab start in Triple-A Toledo on Thursday

By Detroit Free Press
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — There are a few more steps, but Detroit Tigers starter Matthew Boyd is nearing his return from the injured list. He is scheduled to make a rehab assignment start for Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, manager AJ Hinch said. Getting to a rehab start came after Boyd completed live...

