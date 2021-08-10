Detroit Tigers' Matthew Boyd scheduled for rehab start in Triple-A Toledo on Thursday

The Tigers are targeting their Aug. 27-29 home series versus the Blue Jays for Boyd's (triceps) return from the 60-day injured list, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Out since mid-June with left triceps tendinitis, Boyd reached the final phase of his recovery program when he began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Friday. He tossed two scoreless frames for the affiliate, then rejoined the Tigers later in the weekend for another bullpen session. The Tigers plan on having Boyd make two more rehab starts before bringing him back from the IL, with the southpaw's next outing with Toledo likely to come as soon as Wednesday. If Boyd is able to build up to five innings during his rehab assignment and steer clear of any setbacks, he should make about five or six more starts for Detroit before the season ends.