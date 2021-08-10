Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

AEDG likes what’s happening

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARIAK_0bNoZLSH00
Allen Economic Development Group President Dave Stratton (left) meets with Allen County commissioners (left to right) Beth Seibert, Brian Winegardner and Cory Noonan on Tuesday to discuss how the area has grown and will continue to grow economically.

LIMA — Allen Economic Development Group (AEDG) President Dave Stratton met with Allen County Commissioners on Tuesday to discuss how the county has progressed and met its economic goals in the past year.

While many areas of the country were hampered by the pandemic, Stratton said that 2020 was a great year for Allen County in terms of economic development.

“Back in March, we were recognized by Site Selection Magazine as being fourth in the nation in respect to development for a third-tier metropolitan, which is 50,000 population to 150,000,” he said. “We had eight projects that met the metrics. Our 2020 was very strong.”

Manufacturing has been a major part of that success, and the pathway has been made to bring further growth in the sector. Just last week, AEDG revealed plans for expansion in Shawnee Township, making Lima a prime location to bring in new business, according to Stratton.

“We’re at the crossroads of I-75 and Route 30, if you think about location, there’s no better place to be than Lima-Allen County,” he said. “We also have a strong workforce, and we’re excited about presenting these opportunities to the businesses.”

The same sentiment was shared by Commissioner Cory Noonan.

“There’s a reason why businesses are looking to be here,” Noonan said. “It’s a combination of our location, yes, but it’s the work ethic and it’s the people.”

AEDG has also made major investments outside of the manufacturing sector recently by looking to help provide grants to existing businesses while attracting new ones to the area in the process.

“If you drive around downtown Lima, Allen Economic Development Group is very much involved with a lot of the activity, and presently, there’s a $60 million capital investment in downtown Lima,” Stratton said. “Our hope is that we’ll see much more.”

Even with the success that AEDG saw in the county in 2020, they are still feeling the impact of the nationwide worker shortage. Stratton encouraged residents to take advantage of the wide range of good paying jobs while they are still available. With the recent success and new developments coming to Allen County, the job market could become even more expansive for the county and the region.

Reach Trevor Hubert at 567-242-0398

Comments / 0

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
190
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Lima, OH
Government
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aedg#Site Selection Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says

Earth sizzled in July and became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, U.S. weather officials announced. As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The margin was just .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. troops arrive in Afghan capital to assist evacuations

KABUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - American troops have flown into Kabul to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians in the Afghan capital, a U.S. official said on Saturday, a day after Taliban insurgents seized the country's second- and third-biggest cities. The Pentagon has said two battalions of Marines and...
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...

Comments / 0

Community Policy