AEDG likes what’s happening

Allen Economic Development Group President Dave Stratton (left) meets with Allen County commissioners (left to right) Beth Seibert, Brian Winegardner and Cory Noonan on Tuesday to discuss how the area has grown and will continue to grow economically.

LIMA — Allen Economic Development Group (AEDG) President Dave Stratton met with Allen County Commissioners on Tuesday to discuss how the county has progressed and met its economic goals in the past year.

While many areas of the country were hampered by the pandemic, Stratton said that 2020 was a great year for Allen County in terms of economic development.

“Back in March, we were recognized by Site Selection Magazine as being fourth in the nation in respect to development for a third-tier metropolitan, which is 50,000 population to 150,000,” he said. “We had eight projects that met the metrics. Our 2020 was very strong.”

Manufacturing has been a major part of that success, and the pathway has been made to bring further growth in the sector. Just last week, AEDG revealed plans for expansion in Shawnee Township, making Lima a prime location to bring in new business, according to Stratton.

“We’re at the crossroads of I-75 and Route 30, if you think about location, there’s no better place to be than Lima-Allen County,” he said. “We also have a strong workforce, and we’re excited about presenting these opportunities to the businesses.”

The same sentiment was shared by Commissioner Cory Noonan.

“There’s a reason why businesses are looking to be here,” Noonan said. “It’s a combination of our location, yes, but it’s the work ethic and it’s the people.”

AEDG has also made major investments outside of the manufacturing sector recently by looking to help provide grants to existing businesses while attracting new ones to the area in the process.

“If you drive around downtown Lima, Allen Economic Development Group is very much involved with a lot of the activity, and presently, there’s a $60 million capital investment in downtown Lima,” Stratton said. “Our hope is that we’ll see much more.”

Even with the success that AEDG saw in the county in 2020, they are still feeling the impact of the nationwide worker shortage. Stratton encouraged residents to take advantage of the wide range of good paying jobs while they are still available. With the recent success and new developments coming to Allen County, the job market could become even more expansive for the county and the region.

