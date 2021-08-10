Recon did not find an organized low level circulation in Potential tropical cyclone six. It is over warm water. Water temps are in the low 80s. It is dealing with dry air on the West, South and East sides. The dry air appears to be wrapping into the system. It is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight. Forecast to move over the Dominican Republic Wednesday. The mountains will likely cause it to diminish. Forecast models tend to keep it over warm water after that. It is forecast to get stronger. Should it move over Cuba, then it would likely weaken. Forecast to move into the Gulf by Saturday. Forecast takes it North into the NE Gulf. We are not in the cone. The worst side is the East side. We are on the West side. This is something to monitor.