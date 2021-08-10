Emmy awards ceremony in L.A. moves outdoors due to COVID concerns

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A little more than a month before the show, Emmy producers say they will shift some of the ceremony to be held outdoors due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) The Television Academy and CBS say that the 73rd Primetime Emmys, which takes place on Sept. 19, will take place in an “indoor/outdoor setting.” The outdoor portion of the ceremony will take place on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, behind the Microsoft Theater. The Academy says they are also cutting back on tickets to the both the Creative Art Emmys, which takes place on Sept. 11 and 12, and the Emmys telecast. “Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination,” a statement from the Academy and CBS said. “Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards.” The decision is in response to rising COVID cases in Los Angeles County. The Emmys is on Sept. 19, and will be televised on CBS2.