Emmy awards ceremony in L.A. moves outdoors due to COVID concerns

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Emmy Awards ceremony for television will take place outdoors in Los Angeles next month because of rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Television Academy said on Tuesday.

The Sept. 19 ceremony was initially due to take place indoors before a limited celebrity audience.

Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Emmys Now An ‘Indoor/Outdoor’ Show With Limited Tickets Due To Rise In COVID Cases

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A little more than a month before the show, Emmy producers say they will shift some of the ceremony to be held outdoors due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) The Television Academy and CBS say that the 73rd Primetime Emmys, which takes place on Sept. 19, will take place in an “indoor/outdoor setting.” The outdoor portion of the ceremony will take place on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, behind the Microsoft Theater. The Academy says they are also cutting back on tickets to the both the Creative Art Emmys, which takes place on Sept. 11 and 12, and the Emmys telecast. “Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination,” a statement from the Academy and CBS said. “Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year’s awards.” The decision is in response to rising COVID cases in Los Angeles County. The Emmys is on Sept. 19, and will be televised on CBS2.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
TheWrap

Not All Emmy Nominees Will Be Allowed to Attend 2021 Ceremony

The TV Academy is restricting the number of nominees who will be allowed to attend this years Emmys and Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies, the awards group announced Tuesday. “Following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 11 and 12 as well as the 73rd Emmys on Sept. 19,” the group said in a statement.
Public HealthShowbiz411

Emmy Awards Bellwether of Pandemic Reality: Mandatory Vaccinations, Negative COVID Tests, No Red Carpet, Limited Guests, No Parties

In Southern California terms, I think this is called “harshing my mellow.”. The Emmy Awards on September 19th will be limited in all situations. The TV Academy just sent this note out to remind us all in the media that vaccinations will be mandatory, everyone needs a negative COVID test, there are no red carpets or parties and basically, stay away.
Public HealthPopculture

Paramount Pulls Major Release From Schedule Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Paramount Pictures has pulled Clifford the Big Red Dog from its release schedule, with just weeks to go before it was set to hit theaters. The studio cited growing concerns over the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus in the U.S. Clifford, an adaptation of the beloved Norman Bridwell children's books, was scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 17.
Entertainmentimdb.com

Emmys Shift to Outdoor Ceremonies, Fewer Attendees as Delta Rages On

Last year’s Emmy ceremony was memorable, to say the least. The first awards show to take place in the wake of a global pandemic had its share of bumps, including a literal trash fire on-stage. But, for better or worse, the Emmys showed us what an awards ceremony could look like in this brave new world. This year, despite the discovery and distribution of vaccinations, the threat of Covid-19 variants means that the Emmy Awards ceremony will be anything but a return to the norm.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
GoldDerby

2021 Emmys moved outside as coronavirus cases surge in Los Angeles

With positive coronavirus cases nationwide continuing to rise as the Delta variant of the respiratory disease washes over the country, the Television Academy announced changes on Tuesday to the forthcoming Emmy Awards ceremony. Rather than take place inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where the 2021 Emmys were scheduled to occur, the event will now happen on the Event Deck at L.A. Live which sits directly behind the Microsoft Theater. The venue change affects not just the main Emmy Awards, which occur on September 19, but the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony the weekend prior. The Event Deck at L.A. Live...
EntertainmentMississippi Link

Emmy Awards To Be Held Outdoors At Los Angeles Live

WASHINGTON — A year after the Emmy Awards were held virtually during the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony will now be held in person, albeit not in the Microsoft Theater, where it usually takes place. The Television Academy announced on Aug. 10, 2021, that it would opt for an “indoor/outdoor” model...
TV & VideosPosted by
defpen

Bravo Postpones BravoCon Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Bravo has announced that its fan fest, BravoCon, will not move forward as previously scheduled. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year,” the network stated. “We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health...
EntertainmentCollider

The 2021 Emmys Will Be Held Outdoors and Limit Invited Nominees

For the second year in a row, the Emmy Awards will not be held in the Microsoft Theater. According to Variety, the ceremony will be held outside on the Event Deck at L.A. Live for both the Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies. The venue is next to the Microsoft Theater but isn't the typical location for the ceremony.
Drinkscraftbrewingbusiness.com

Denver Rare Beer Tasting event canceled due to renewed COVID concerns

In contrast to our joyous post about New York’s upcoming BriteVibes festival earlier today, we must pass along a dose of reality from Colorado. After careful deliberation, the event organizers for the Denver Rare Beer Tasting have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 event that had been scheduled for Sept. 9.
Public HealthNew Haven Register

Covid Outbreaks Tied to Music Festivals Raise Outdoor Transmission Concerns

Health officials are investigating Covid-19 outbreaks tied to two recent outdoor music festivals in Michigan and Oregon, raising new concerns about the safety of events with tightly packed crowds, even outside, as live music surges back and the more transmissible Delta variant spreads. Officials in Michigan say at least 96 cases can be traced to the Faster Horses Festival, which took place in Brooklyn, Michigan, from July 16th to 18th, while authorities in Oregon are looking at 62 cases tied to July 10th’s Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in Pendleton, Oregon. In Michigan, one person considered a “secondary case” — infected by someone who contracted Covid at Faster Horses — is hospitalized. Neither event required attendees to be vaccinated.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA County To Start Offering COVID Booster Shots On Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials will on Saturday begin offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for immunocompromised individuals following the FDA’s authorization. “Studies have shown immunocompromised people are more likely to have post-vaccination infection and become severely ill from COVID-19,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “An additional vaccine dose for some people with weakened immune systems could help prevent serious illness and death.” Organ transplant recipients, people undergoing cancer treatment, HIV patients and people on select “immunosuppressive medications” are among those qualified to receive the booster shot. The Los Angeles County Public Health Department said people should consult with their doctors to confirm their eligibility for the third shot. The third dose, which will be offered at county vaccination sites that have the Pfizer and Modern shots, should be administered at least 28 days following the second dose. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County reported another 19 coronavirus deaths on Friday, and 3,810 new cases. The new deaths and cases brought the county’s cumulative number to 24,872 and 1,342,839 respectively. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
Public HealthChiropractic Economics

Integrative Healthcare Symposium moved to 2022 due to COVID

The Integrative Healthcare Symposium, scheduled to take place Sept. 18-20, 2021 at the Hilton Midtown in New York City, has been canceled. The decision was made after the organizers learned that, due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the New York Hilton Midtown temporarily suspended operations and could not guarantee it would be open in time to host the 2021 event.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

