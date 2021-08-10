Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

North Korea warns of 'security crisis' if U.S., South Korea escalate tensions

By Sangmi Cha
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkMeO_0bNoYsFX00

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said South Korea and the United States are risking a “huge security crisis” by choosing to escalate tensions, North Korea state media reported on Wednesday citing a top Workers’ Party official.

Kim Yong Chol, a general and politician who played a leading role during historic summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former U.S. President Donald Trump, criticised South Korea and the United States for responding to Pyongyang’s goodwill with “hostile acts”.

The statement comes a day after Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, warned Seoul and Washington over annual joint military drills set to begin this week.

North Korea did not answer routine calls on inter-Korean hotlines on Tuesday, South Korea said.

On Wednesday, Kim Yong Chol singled out South Korea for going ahead with the drills with the United States, and said North Korea will “make clear of the cost they should pay” for choosing their alliance with Washington over peace between the Koreas.

“We will have them realize what a dangerous choice they made and how close they are to a huge security crisis by making the wrong choice,” he said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

Comments / 11

Reuters

Reuters

159K+
Followers
192K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Yo Jong
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Pyongyang#Workers Party#North Korean#Inter Korean#Kcna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea threatens US with new preemptive strike weapons – probably nukes

On Tuesday, North Korea threatened to increase its “deterrent of absolute capacity” and build up its arsenal of “preemptive strike” capabilities in response to new joint military training between the U.S. and South Korea. Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in a statement...
WorldInternational Business Times

Cocktails With Kim Jong Un: The Canadian Jailed In China For Spying

Known for having friends in high places, the Canadian businessman jailed Wednesday for spying in China is a fluent Korean speaker whose relationships in Pyongyang go right to the top. Michael Spavor is among only a handful of Westerners who met Kim Jong Un after the leader inherited power in...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

‘Will make them realize’: North Korea warns US, South Korea over ‘hostile acts’

North Korea on Wednesday denounced South Korea for moving ahead with its plan of joint military exercise with the United States despite repeated warnings. In a statement released on state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol said that “peace and trust” touted by Seoul was a mere wordplay as they opted for an alliance with “outsiders” but not with “compatriots”.
WorldArkansas Online

Drills draw warning from N. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned Tuesday that Pyongyang could move to bolster its nuclear and conventional weapons program in response to a major joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea set for this month. "The dangerous war...
Militarydallassun.com

North Korea warns of retaliation for U.S.-S. Korea military exercises

South Korea and the U.S. should pay a price for conducting annual joint military drills due to begin this week, said Kim Yo Jong, a powerful North Korean official. The drills have led to increased tensions on the Korean peninsula, after a sudden thaw in relations saw Seoul and Pyongyang agree, in July, to reconnect a hotline cut last year.
WorldPosted by
Vice

North Korea Is Ghosting the South Weeks After Restoring Their Hotlines

North Korea has refused to answer calls from South Korea, after it warned its southern neighbor and the U.S. over their joint military drills this month. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister, of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, denounced on Tuesday the “dangerous war exercises” and accused the South of “perfidious behavior” after the governments restored inter-Korean hotlines last month, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.
Worldphiladelphiaherald.com

North blasts S Korea over joint drills with US

Pyongyang [North Korea], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) slammed South Korea on Wednesday for pushing ahead with planned military drills with the United States and warned of "serious security crisis". In a press statement published by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yong Chol,...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

North Korea airs first Olympics footage two days after closing ceremony

North Korean state television has aired its first coverage of the Olympics, two days after the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games. Local reports said that Korean Central Television (KCTV) aired 70 minutes of a women’s football match between the UK and Chile this week — the match actually took place in Tokyo on 21 July. The march was aired without any commentary and with low resolution.
MilitaryArkansas Online

South Korea in uphill battle to recover Korean War remains

ANYANG, South Korea -- On the first day of each month, Kwak Geum-ja makes a pilgrimage to a Korean War memorial in her neighborhood to pray for her father, a South Korean soldier who died in battle when she was just a baby. His remains have yet to be recovered,...

Comments / 11

Community Policy