Clearwater police: Man wearing Halloween mask robbed Subway at gunpoint

Police arrested a suspect wearing a Halloween mask during an attempted armed robbery at a Subway in Clearwater. [ Courtesy of the city of Clearwater ]

The Clearwater Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man moments after they say he robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint, according to a news release from the city of Clearwater.

John Greenlee Jr. faces multiple charges, including two counts of armed robbery, carrying a concealing weapon and resisting arrest without violence, officials said.

Police said Greenlee was wearing a Halloween mask when he robbed a Subway restaurant located at 18419 U.S. 19 N., and he still was wearing the mask when he left the building around 9:46 p.m. Monday. An officer spotted him and ordered Greenlee to lie on the ground, but he got up and started running, authorities said. Greenlee was tackled, taken into custody and booked at the Pinellas County Jail, according to officials.

Police say Greenlee tried to rob a Speedway gas station located at 2577 Harn Blvd. about 15 minutes before the armed robbery at Subway, but they said that attempt was unsuccessful.

