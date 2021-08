As the mortgage servicing world prepares for an unprecedented era of staggering operational challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has consistently advised companies to put effective practices in place to address borrowers' needs related to tapering forbearance programs and other government loss-mitigation efforts. Now the bureau has issued its first report measuring the industry's performance. Looking at 16 major mortgage servicing firms, the CFPB concludes pandemic responses have "varied significantly" and indicates that now is the time to identify and fix shortcomings.