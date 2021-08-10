Cancel
UNC Football: Tar Heels trending for top 5-star recruit

By Zack Pearson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UNC Football program will soon find out their fate for a key five-star target in the 2022 recruiting class as his commitment is coming to an end. With speculation that defensive tackle Travis Shaw was ready to make a decision over the past few weeks, the talented recruit teased a potential date on Monday. But on Tuesday morning, Shaw revealed that he wasn’t just teasing but indeed is ready to make a decision.

