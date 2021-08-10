Cancel
Proof the Pretty Little Liars Reboot Is About to Start Filming

By Alyssa Ray
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Shay Mitchell Shares Thoughts on Marriage, "PLL" Reboot & More. Got a secret. Can you keep it? It seems Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa can't. The stars of HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars reboot, which will feature Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco, have officially arrived in Upstate New York for the start of production. How do we know this? Well, on Aug. 10, showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed this to be true with a new picture from set.

