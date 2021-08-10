Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins on 10-day IL with groin strain

By Zac Wassink
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZAlL_0bNoX1xQ00
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies have won eight straight games to climb to 59-53 on the season and to first place in the National League East standings heading into Tuesday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Philadelphia did, however, confirm some bad news before Tuesday's showdown.

According to ESPN, the Phillies have placed first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day injured list retroactive to this past Saturday due to a left groin strain. In a corresponding roster move, the club recalled outfielder Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Hoskins hasn't played since Philadelphia defeated the Washington Nationals last Thursday and, truth be told, wasn't missed as his teammates swept the slumping New York Mets over the weekend. As of the start of Tuesday evening's scheduled contests, the Phillies were two games ahead of the Atlanta Braves and two-and-a-half games up on the Mets in the division standings.

Hoskins, meanwhile, hits the IL leading the Phillies with 24 home runs and 68 RBI this season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Mickey Moniak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Philadelphia Phillies#National League East#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Espn#Triple A Lehigh Valley#The Atlanta Braves#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Mets Place Javier Báez On IL With Back Spasms

The hits just never seem to end for the Mets. After holding top trade deadline acquisition Javier Báez out of the lineup for the last three games with what was initially diagnosed as left hip tightness that turned into lower back tightness, the Mets placed Báez on the IL on Friday with back spasms ahead of their brutal 13-game stretch against the Dodgers and Giants.
MLBFOX Sports

Bryce Harper's power and Brock Holt's eephus pitch bring the good times

Welcome to Good Times. Every week, we’ll focus on three things from the previous week in baseball — teams, players, managers, cities, fans or mascots — that highlight the best of the game. Here we go. 1. Bryce Harper. Harper had just two hits over the weekend against the Mets,...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Matt Joyce: Transferred to 60-day IL

Joyce (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Joyce has been sidelined since mid-June due to a lower back strain, and he remains without a timetable to return. He'll be unavailable until at least mid-August following Friday's transaction, while the move will help make room for Travis Jankowski, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 IL on Friday.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Phillies Andrew McCutchen, Vince Velasquez land on IL

The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Andrew McCutchen and right-handed starting pitcher Vince Velasquez on the 10-day injured list Monday. Philadelphia also reinstated catcher Andrew Knapp from the paternity list and recalled right-hander Enyel De Los Santos from Triple-A Lehigh Valley ahead of Monday night's game against the host Washington Nationals.
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS HARPER WILL BE BACK TODAY, HOSKINS IS DAY-TO-DAY

Bryce Harper’s back has been an issue since last season, and it tightened up between games of a yesterday’s Phils-Nats doubleheader. He left in the third inning in Game 2, although Harper said he will play today in Pittsburgh. Rhys Hoskins appeared to tweak a groin diving for a ball...
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Sizzling Phillies Poised for Sweep After Hoskins, Harper Lead Win Over Nats

Sizzling Phillies poised for sweep after Hoskins, Harper lead win over Nats originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are playing some of their best ball of the season at a very important time. They made it four straight wins with a 9-5 victory over the Washington Nationals in...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Watch: Rhys Hoskins’ two-run bomb extends Phillies’ lead

A 3-0 deficit was quickly erased by the Philadelphia Phillies’ four-run third inning. Following victories in the first two games of the series, the Phillies are looking to clinch a series win and set up the sweep tomorrow versus the Washington Nationals. Rhys Hoskins’ monster two-run shot in the top of the fifth should aid in that effort.
MLBNBC Sports

McCutchen hits the injured list for Phillies, Hoskins still out

The Phillies entered an important four-game series against the Nationals in Washington on Monday without two of their top hitters. Rhys Hoskins was out for the fourth game in a row with a sore left groin. He remains day-to-day. The news was worse on left fielder Andrew McCutchen. He was...
MLBNBC Sports

Hoskins back in lineup as a reliever goes to IL, another set for rehab assignment

Rhys Hoskins is back in the Phillies’ starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game in Washington, but an important reliever is out with a sore elbow. Right-hander Connor Brogdon was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game. Mauricio Llovera, another right-hander, was recalled from Triple A to take Brogdon’s spot.
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS WILL NEED A HEALTHY RHYS HOSKINS FOR THEIR STRETCH RUN!

The Phils pulled into first place last night with their exciting 5-2 win over the Mets. But they did it without first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who sat out with a groin injury. He hit the game-winning two-run double in the ninth inning of a three-hit afternoon Thursday in D.C., but missed the Phillies’ three-game series in Pittsburgh with the groin injury.
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies' No. 5 starter goes on injured list; no Hoskins or Didi

Chase Anderson, who took Vince Velasquez' spot as the Phillies' No. 5 starter last week, was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with triceps tendinitis. Anderson first felt it during his start against the Nationals on Wednesday. He pitched four innings in that game and gave up three solo home runs. His IL stint is backdated to Aug. 5.

Comments / 0

Community Policy