Phillies' Rhys Hoskins on 10-day IL with groin strain

The Philadelphia Phillies have won eight straight games to climb to 59-53 on the season and to first place in the National League East standings heading into Tuesday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Philadelphia did, however, confirm some bad news before Tuesday's showdown.

According to ESPN, the Phillies have placed first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day injured list retroactive to this past Saturday due to a left groin strain. In a corresponding roster move, the club recalled outfielder Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Hoskins hasn't played since Philadelphia defeated the Washington Nationals last Thursday and, truth be told, wasn't missed as his teammates swept the slumping New York Mets over the weekend. As of the start of Tuesday evening's scheduled contests, the Phillies were two games ahead of the Atlanta Braves and two-and-a-half games up on the Mets in the division standings.

Hoskins, meanwhile, hits the IL leading the Phillies with 24 home runs and 68 RBI this season.