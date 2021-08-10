Foreclosure Rate Holds Steady
A data set reflecting July, the last month of a federal government moratorium on foreclosures, showed a total 12,483 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings—default notices, scheduled auctions, or bank repossessions. The report from ATTOM indicated a 4% decrease in July compared to June but a 40% increase from the previous year. It also showed a 5% month-over-month increase in completed foreclosures in July. Foreclosure volume remained minimal, but what will happen sans those government protections for borrowers in place?dsnews.com
