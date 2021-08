OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health leaders are expressing concerns about keeping children safe as they head back to the classroom. "Let me just start with saying I really, really, really, really, really hope I'm wrong, but if you're going back to school without requiring masks, it's absolutely going to increase the level of cases that we have – and not only cases in school, but also cases in the community that we have to deal with," said Dr. Donna Tyungu, a pediatric infectious disease expert with OU Health. "It's like we already have a fire raging, and we're just adding. It's not good. It's not good to go back into school without mitigation that we know works."