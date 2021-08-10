Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Son Chet Hanks Faces Backlash for COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

Quite a few actors have undergone rigorous exercise, training, and have been injured or gone home sore and ready for a nice long break after a taxing time on the set of one movie or another. Tom Hanks is no stranger to this since he’s had to cut a lot of weight a couple of times at least for the roles he played in Philadelphia and Castaway. But it might interest and surprise a lot of people to learn that these weren’t the hardest roles he had to take on in his career. Believe it or not, playing the part of Woody in Toy Story was more physically taxing than any other role he’s played. If your jaw just dropped you’re not the only one since upon reading it I had to read it again to fully understand it. But upon learning why it was the most taxing it does make a lot of sense considering how Hanks explained it. The issue is that Woody is a very expressive character and despite having some moments when he’s not stressing out about something, he’s a character that isn’t at rest all that often.