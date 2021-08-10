Cancel
Public Health

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Son Chet Hanks Faces Backlash for COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

 3 days ago

Chet Hanks, who previously got dragged for predicting a “white boy summer,” has now revealed his anti-vax stance. The 31-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson (who were among…

Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks
Entertainment
Health
Public Health
Celebrities
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Watch Chet Hanks Go On Anti-Vaccine Rant After Being Told To Wear Mask

In the latest befuddled Chet Hanks rant, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who also apparently raps, went full anti-vaxx on Instagram. Despite both of his parents having been hospitalized with the disease, Chet called the potentially fatal virus “the m****rf*****g flu.” His tirade seemed to come after he was at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, where an employee prompted him to pull his mask up over his nose.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

The Most Physically Demanding Character Tom Hanks Ever Had to Play

Quite a few actors have undergone rigorous exercise, training, and have been injured or gone home sore and ready for a nice long break after a taxing time on the set of one movie or another. Tom Hanks is no stranger to this since he’s had to cut a lot of weight a couple of times at least for the roles he played in Philadelphia and Castaway. But it might interest and surprise a lot of people to learn that these weren’t the hardest roles he had to take on in his career. Believe it or not, playing the part of Woody in Toy Story was more physically taxing than any other role he’s played. If your jaw just dropped you’re not the only one since upon reading it I had to read it again to fully understand it. But upon learning why it was the most taxing it does make a lot of sense considering how Hanks explained it. The issue is that Woody is a very expressive character and despite having some moments when he’s not stressing out about something, he’s a character that isn’t at rest all that often.
TV Showswashingtonnewsday.com

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have how many children?

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have two biological children, one of them, Chet Hanks, has made headlines in recent years for his controversial social media presence. With his first wife, Samantha Lewes, the late actress who died of bone cancer in 2002, the Forrest Gump star has two more children.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meghan McCain on ‘Paranoid Hollywood People’ following Controversial Video of Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Hanks

Tom Hanks' son came under fire after making a controversial video claiming he wouldn't be getting the coronavirus vaccine, even after his parents battled the virus. Chet Hanks started the video on a positive vibe asking his fans to get the COVID vaccine and urging his countrymen to rally together to stop the virus from spreading, more so now that the Delta variant is rising.
Celebritiesvidanewspaper.com

Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Stands By His Anti-Vaccine Remarks

WASHINGTON — Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son Chet Hanks recently double-downed on his stance that the Covid-19 vaccine isn’t for him. Hanks took to his Instagram account on Aug. 11, 2021, and spoke about his past remarks surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine. “I’m going to keep this real...
CelebritiesNME

Chet Hanks doubles down on his anti-vaxx stance

Tom Hanks’ son Chet has released new comments on his attitude towards COVID-19 vaccinations. Hanks’ outburst comes after he initially took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 10) to speak out against the vaccinations. “I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Tom Hanks Net Worth: Here's How Rich The COVID-19 Survivor Superstar Is

Tom Hanks is not only one of the most famous and highest-regarded actors in Hollywood, but he's also one of the highest-paid in the film industry. Hanks has starred in several box office hits, including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Cast Away,” “The Da Vinci Code” and the “Toy Story” franchise. The 65-year-old Oscar-winning actor currently has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
CelebritiesThe Tab

Shock: Tom Hanks’ weird son Chet is massive anti-vaxxer

Chet Hanks, son of iconic movie star Tom Hanks, is at it again and being more annoying than ever. Right in the middle of his “white boy summer,” Chet posted a video on Instagram about his stance on vaccines. Needless to say, none of what he said is supported by...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

This Is Why Tom Hanks' Son Is Under Fire Again

When Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Chet Hanks, makes headlines, it's never for a positive reason. And now, he's back in the news again for more actions that are causing backlash. On Sunday, Aug. 9, Hanks posted an anti-vaccine rant on his Instagram account. In a video, the 31-year-old starts by sharing what appears to be an earnest message about why it's important to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but then says he was joking and gives an expletive-filled speech about how he's not getting vaccinated. He also downplays the severity of contracting COVID. Adding another layer to this is the fact that Hanks' parents were two of the first celebrities to contract COVID back in March and have spoken about their experience openly.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Chet Hanks defends anti-vaccine stance

Chet Hanks has insisted there’s “more evidence for UFOS being real” than the coronavirus vaccine “being healthy” for people. The 31-year-old musician – whose famous parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first high-profile people to contract the virus in March 2020 – came under fire earlier this week after saying he won’t have the jab and he’s now defended his stance, arguing there is no need to “tamper” with his immune system.

