Luxury Travel Pieces

Luxury Italian fashion house Fendi has joined forces with luxury luggage brand Rimowa in an all-new suitcase collaboration. The new suitcase is designed using Rimowa's durable aluminum casing and follows the style of the Rimowa Classic Cabin suitcase. The suitcase will feature black Cuoi Romano leather handles on the side and top of the luggage. In an effort to incorporate Fendi's signature FF logo, a subtle brushing of the FF logo appears all over the luggage. Depending on how the light hits the luggage, the FF detail appears faintly or strongly. The luggage will be available in two colors - black or silver.