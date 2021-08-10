Cancel
Impeachment process could continue despite Governor Cuomo’s resignation

By Jamie DeLine
WPRI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lt. Governor Kathy HocHul said Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation is the right thing to do and is in the best interest of all New Yorkers. “As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor,” said Hochul in a statement.

Report: Chris Cuomo advised brother Andrew Cuomo to resign as New York governor

The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum reports, based on two sources, that "Chris Cuomo has regularly spoken with Governor Cuomo by telephone over the past week and advised his brother to resign...The anchor concluded last week that his brother could not survive the political maelstrom, as the governor’s longtime allies abandoned him and support in the Democratic establishment dwindled." As Grynbaum notes, CNN barred Chris Cuomo from participating in strategy sessions with his brother, but he's allowed to speak directly to him. "That distinction is unlikely to placate critics who say CNN erred in allowing Chris Cuomo to keep broadcasting his 9 p.m. news and commentary program while his brother became the focus of a harassment scandal," says Grynbaum. "It was a difficult situation for the network and its president, Jeff Zucker, who had criticized Fox News when its prime-time hosts were enmeshed in former President Donald J. Trump’s administration and campaign. Cuomo Prime Time also helped burnish Andrew Cuomo’s national reputation last year. The governor repeatedly appeared on the program to discuss his response to the nascent pandemic, and his intimate, lengthy on-air conversations with Chris Cuomo, who had fallen ill with the coronavirus, riveted viewers."
New York City, NYPosted by
The Atlantic

It’s Not Just Andrew Cuomo

Far removed from the bustle of New York City and its surrounding suburbs, the upstate city of Albany has always been a place where the state’s political class goes to quietly indulge. Before the pandemic, booze-fueled dinners and fundraisers were a norm, as were raucous parties that drew lawmakers and staffers together. For the men with a modicum of power, time in the state capital could mean days and nights of endless advances on, flirting with, and harassment of the young women in their midst.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

NBC: Andrew Cuomo resignation could 'squash' positive Biden headlines about Senate infrastructure bill passing

NBC reported Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., announcing his resignation could "squash" good news for President Joe Biden and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. "What is so notable… is the Governor of New York choosing this particular day, and even this hour, to make this announcement," Kelly O'Donnell said immediately after Gov. Cuomo announced he would step down in two weeks amid accusations of sexual harassment.
PoliticsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Are other members of Cuomo’s administration going to resign?

Could top aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resign before Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes office in less than two weeks?. That question has been posed, particularly after Hochul’s comments this week that no one named in the damning Attorney General’s report released last week would be permitted to stay on in the new administration.
New York City, NYwestsidespirit.com

What Andrew Cuomo Teaches Us – Especially the Politicians

We can learn a new lesson from the case of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation in a stunning historical moment on Aug. 10, 2021. After all, he is not the first state’s governor to exit office in political and personal disgrace. In fact, Cuomo is the second consecutive...
PoliticsNEWS10 ABC

Assembly drops Cuomo impeachment probe, lawmakers react

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Assembly is dropping its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo upon his resignation. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says there were two reasons for the decision. One was that the probe was to determine if the Governor should be removed from office, and he’s resigned. The other was that Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine and counsel didn’t believe it could move forward constitutionally.
PoliticsPosted by
Ballotpedia News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation on Aug. 10

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced on Aug. 10 that he would resign, effective Aug. 24. Lt. Gov. Cuomo was first elected governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014 and 2018. He was New York’s attorney general from 2007 to 2010. Cuomo also served in President Bill Clinton’s (D) cabinet as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 1997 to 2001.
Politicswamc.org

Heastie: Cuomo Impeachment Probe To End Aug. 25

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the impeachment probe into outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo will end August 25 — one day after the Democrat resigns. In a statement Friday, the Bronx Democrat says he made the decision after consulting with Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine and his majority colleagues. Heastie says the suspension is because Cuomo will resign, and the committee determined it would be unconstitutional to impeach and remove an elected official no longer in office.
Politicsindianapolispost.com

Irish-American Kathy Hochul to become governor following Andrew Cuomo

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who will become Governor of New York following Andrew Cuomo's resignation, often speaks of her Irish heritage in the course of her work. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday following a series of sexual misconduct accusations. Hochul will become the first woman governor of New York...
PoliticsIn Style

Who Is Kathy Hochul, Andrew Cuomo's Successor?

What to know about the lieutenant governor who will be the first female governor of New York. Now that New York governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned in a blaze of BS, the state will get a woman governor for the first time, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. If you've never heard of this groundbreaker before, that's no surprise — Cuomo rarely ever mentioned her. But inside political circles, according to The New York Times, she's known as a well-liked and competent politician. (Funny how it's always women who are described this way.)

