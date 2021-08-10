Impeachment process could continue despite Governor Cuomo’s resignation

The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum reports, based on two sources, that "Chris Cuomo has regularly spoken with Governor Cuomo by telephone over the past week and advised his brother to resign...The anchor concluded last week that his brother could not survive the political maelstrom, as the governor’s longtime allies abandoned him and support in the Democratic establishment dwindled." As Grynbaum notes, CNN barred Chris Cuomo from participating in strategy sessions with his brother, but he's allowed to speak directly to him. "That distinction is unlikely to placate critics who say CNN erred in allowing Chris Cuomo to keep broadcasting his 9 p.m. news and commentary program while his brother became the focus of a harassment scandal," says Grynbaum. "It was a difficult situation for the network and its president, Jeff Zucker, who had criticized Fox News when its prime-time hosts were enmeshed in former President Donald J. Trump’s administration and campaign. Cuomo Prime Time also helped burnish Andrew Cuomo’s national reputation last year. The governor repeatedly appeared on the program to discuss his response to the nascent pandemic, and his intimate, lengthy on-air conversations with Chris Cuomo, who had fallen ill with the coronavirus, riveted viewers."