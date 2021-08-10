The Chat With Dwight Henry: Jefferson Avenue Church Of Christ Minister
Get to know Andy Brewster, Minister of the Jefferson Avenue Church Of Christ. On today’s episode of The Chat…Dwight Henry meets with Andy Brewster, Minister of the Jefferson Avenue Church Of Christ in Cookeville. They discuss how his various church bible camps went over the summer, his time in youth ministry and how the needs of youth ministry have changed over the years, as well as what the church’s One Question Project is, and how it came about.newstalk941.com
