My Hero Academia Reveals the Way Heroes Win the War
My Hero Academia may have started with the idea of a world kept safe by noble pro heroes, but that sparkling vision has gradually given way to a much darker reality as the series has gone on. My Hero Academia's big bad villain All For One has been a destructive force on the world for years, with the traumas of his evil presence and acts echoing across generations of heroes that have opposed him. It looks like Izuku Midoriya is the prophesied chosen one who could finally end All For One - and the latest My Hero Academia manga reveals just how the heroes plan on finally winning this war!comicbook.com
Comments / 0