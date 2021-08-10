My Hero Academia Reveals the Way Heroes Win the War

My Hero Academia is teasing an intense hostage situation coming in the next episode of Season 5! The fifth season of the series will be rounding out the final moments of the Endeavor Agency arc soon, and while fans are definitely exciting to see what's coming next for the anime, there's still quite a lot to break down before this arc comes to an end. The conflict of the arc thus far has been a return to the Todoroki Family dynamic as the rest of the family deals with Endeavor trying to reconnect, and now it's going to get a little more literal.