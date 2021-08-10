Rick and Morty Fans Aren't Loving Season 5's Finale Delay
Rick and Morty fans definitely are feeling the sting of the series' hiatus as they wait for Season 5's big finale! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series has been fairly light on canonical content as it's been speeding through its episode, but the eighth release shook that up entirely with the biggest backstory episode for Rick in the series yet. Not only that, it came with the unfortunate news that the reports about Season 5's hiatus were not only true, but given a much longer time frame than initially expected.comicbook.com
Comments / 0