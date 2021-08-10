Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rick and Morty Fans Aren't Loving Season 5's Finale Delay

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick and Morty fans definitely are feeling the sting of the series' hiatus as they wait for Season 5's big finale! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series has been fairly light on canonical content as it's been speeding through its episode, but the eighth release shook that up entirely with the biggest backstory episode for Rick in the series yet. Not only that, it came with the unfortunate news that the reports about Season 5's hiatus were not only true, but given a much longer time frame than initially expected.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Lopez
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Episode#Me Love#In My Mind#The Sting#Episodes#Valdezology#Twitter#Bad News Good#Angelascigs#Kapiquazzle#Mattie Lynn15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Season 5 of ‘Rick and Morty’ Is Ending With an Hour-Long Episode

Season five of Adult Swim‘s Rick and Morty is wrapping up, but this time with an hour-long episode. A brief teaser clip has also been released, alluding to what’s coming in the extended episode. The teaser showcases Morty re-filling the portal gun before he talks with Rick about replacing him....
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 8: Release date, time, how to watch

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 8 will be the Adult Swim animated series’ next episode, with viewers wondering when its release date and time will be, along with how to watch it. The upcoming episode, titled ‘Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort,’ seems like it will be a Rick-centric episode judging by the promo, so when will it air?
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty Creative Team Talk Gotron, Goodfellas & Rick's Boredom

As we mentioned in yesterday's update, there's still a lot we're processing from this past Sunday night's Jacob Hair-directed and John Harris-written episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" before we close the book on our review. So now that the Smiths have control of a disgustingly huge Incest Baby, where do things go from here? I'm guessing it won't be long before some forces out there who aren't Rick-friendly start setting their sights on him. Also, if you ever needed a painful example of why someone like Rick will always need a Morty by his side, it was pretty clear this week. But is that enough to stop the growing divide between them? And what's the deal with Space Beth and why can we imagine her heading off with Incest Baby to raise him. Thankfully, we have some thoughts on the episode from the creative team to shine a light on some of those topics.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion

This RICK AND MORTY review contains spoilers. If there’s one thing characterizes season five of Rick and Morty, it’s that everything happens so much, all the time. It’s tough to pinpoint exactly how this makes it different from prior seasons. After all, early in the series’ life, co-creator Justin Roiland said the goal with a Rick and Morty plot was to take a premise another show would’ve made a whole episode out of and instead just make that the first act, using the remaining acts to pile insanity atop insanity. This is a series with a setting of infinite universes and a protagonist who’s basically a god, so the scope of every episode should reflect that by going all out.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Rick and Morty’ Episode Reveals More About Birdperson, and a Shocking Question About Beth’s Fate

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read until you have watched “Rick and Morty” Season 5, Episode 8, “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort.” After giant incest babies, turkey transformations, and massacres in the name of saving the planet, this week’s “Rick and Morty” finally gets back into the overarching swing of things. (To be fair, the giant incest baby did end up being part of a larger story.) “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort” — clearly a riff on “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” the type of Charlie Kaufman bull****” that Rick explicitly wants to avoid during his adventure — follows...
ComicsDecider

Did You Catch ‘Rick and Morty’s Bonus Anime Episode?

If you thought Rick and Morty was through with anime after “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”, you would be mistaken. While C-137 Rick and Morty played Godfather with mecha ferrets, another version of the Smith family tackled the world of Voltron from a completely different angle. And you can watch the full anime short right now on Adult Swim’s YouTube page.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Rick and Morty Season 6: Expected Release Date & More Info

It isn’t easy to imagine a world without Rick and Morty, even in a cosmos filled with limitless possibilities. Season 5 of Rick and Morty is already streaming on Adult Swim, and fans are quite thrilled to see it. After a year of anticipation, they are now enjoying the fifth season, which will end on August 22, 2021. Rick and Morty Season 6 has already piqued the interest of many devoted fans.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 E08 Cold Open Brings Birdperson Heartbreak

Between Gotrons, Incest Baby reveals, and devolving relationship between Rick and Morty, last week's episode of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Adult Swim animated series gave viewers a ton more (dare we say) "canon" to process. That feeling doesn't look to be going away any time soon with this Sunday's episode "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort" based on the cold open released today. As Beth, Jerry, Summer, and Morty head out for a bit of a family breather, Rick stays behind and uses his time to help a friend. Which friend? Based on what you're about to see, that friend would be Birdperson. And considering the title is based on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, be prepared for some major heartbreak if Rick's plan to help Birdperson is what we think it is.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Reveals Major Season 5 Return in New Episode Opening

Rick and Morty revealed a major fan favorite character is making their return in Season 5 with the opening scene for the next episode of the series! The fifth season has reached its final string of episodes, and while there have been small connective tissues in between each new adventure between Rick and the rest of the Smith Family (including its wildest new addition as well), there has yet to be any major connection between this season and some of the overarching stories that have come in the prior four seasons. That just might be changing with Episode 8.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5: 5 Things You May Have Missed in Episode 8

Anyone who’s complained about Rick and Morty Season 5 being bad just got a corrective slap in the face from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. Not only was “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort” one of the best episodes of this season; it also has one of the strongest emotional arcs of the show. You wanted more backstory? More Rick adventures? More giant fights? It’s all there, packed alongside a twist that’s hurts to the core.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty Season 5 Has Us Rethinking Our Approach to the Series

Once Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty crossed the midpoint of its fifth season, something changed. It was hard to tell at first with S05E06 "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular" because… well… we weren't exactly big fans of that episode. But then last week's Jacob Hair-directed, John Harris-written "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" rolled around and it had a lot of things that worked for us. From the twisted takes on "Voltron" and anime cliches to a nod to some familiar mob movies that surprisingly didn't come with venom (unlike heist and time travel films). And if you ever needed an example of the essential role Morty plays in Rick's life, it would be tough to find one better. Yet it felt off but I couldn't figure out why. Then as I was explaining the episode to someone late last week, I figured out what the "problem" was.

Comments / 0

Community Policy