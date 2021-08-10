KC man pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession

A 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court to illegally possessing a weapon that was used in a fatal shooting last August near the Kansas City Zoo.

Anthony R. Meneses was charged Aug. 13, 2020, in connection to the incident, in which a Glock 9mm pistol was accidentally fired , striking and killing 20-year-old Jason Smith.

The shooting occurred Aug. 9, 2020, as the zoo was closing. Four people had gotten into a 2005 Toyota Camry, an affidavit stated, and when Meneses grabbed for the firearm from the back pocket of the driver’s seat, it went off and the “bullet traveled through the driver’s seat,” hitting Smith in the chest.

Meneses had previously been convicted for tampering with a motor vehicle.

