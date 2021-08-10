Bay Beach Amusement Park in need of ride operators

A current lack of ride operators is impacting Bay Beach Amusement Park and could lead to a shortened season.

The amusement park closed five rides Tuesday, because park officials said they didn't have enough ride operators to run the machines.

Park officials said they've been well staffed all summer. Alyssa Smet, concessions supervisor at Bay Beach Amusement Park, said now college students are heading back to school, creating a need for the position.

"We have 24 rides. A few of our rides require more like two or three staff to run them, such as the Pippen," Smet said. "So we need at least that many a day and we don't want to work our staff every single day of the week. We also need to do things like breaks and we also have concession area that need staff. So we're in need of quite a few."

Bay Beach Amusement Park's regular full season runs through August. The area is scheduled to be open on weekends in September, but Smet said that could be shorted if staff numbers don't increase.

"We just love being out here, and seeing the public and seeing everyone enjoy themselves," Smet said. "Really (being) back in the park was what we missed last year. It would be really sad to have to close early this year."

Smet said she's confident the park will remain open through August, but some rides may not be open on certain days depending on staffing.

People can visit the city of Green Bay's website to check out job opportunities with Bay Beach Amusement Park. Ride operators must be 18 years and older.