Daniel Bollman running for East Lansing City Council

Daniel Bollman is one of five candidates running for a four-year seat on East Lansing's City Council in this November's election.

“I bring a deep knowledge and a great deal of experience to the development process," Bolman said. "Zoning, planning, urbanism, the things you’re going to expect to see if we’re going to continue building this great city of ours.”

Bollman grew up in the Detroit area and went to school at the University of Michigan.

“I attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor from 1983 to 1988 and finished there with a bachelor's of science in architecture,” Bollman said.

He moved around the state for work and then returned to school in 1995, earning his master's in architecture and business administration.

“I moved to Kalamazoo and worked there for seven years," Bollman said. "For five years as a member of the building department staff so I was working on municipal governments as an employee.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Bollman said he also worked in Georgia and South Carolina before eventually moving back to Michigan and settling in East Lansing.

Eventually, he settled in East Lansing and started his own business.

“We moved back here in 2008 when my wife took a position at this fine learning institution and I started East Arbor Architecture a few years after that,” Bollman said.

It was here, he got into public service.

“I was appointed to join the historic district commission where I served for six years and then was appointed to, as a member of the planning commission where I’ve served for almost six years, it’ll be six years in December," Bollman said. "For the last four years, I’ve served as the chair of that commission.”

Some things he wants to work on include the cities relationship with Michigan State University.

“I’d very much like to strengthen and maintain the relationship that Michigan State University has with the city and see if we can’t cross that line of Grand River and find ways to work together better,” Bollman said.

And continue moving the city through the pandemic.

“We’re going to continue working with the business community and with the university and making sure that people stay safe and continue to educate people on the potential dangers,” Bollman said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. East Lansing city hall.

Bollman said he would like to see some of the American Recovery Act Funding be used for infrastructure improvements.

“I think that we’ve got great opportunities to improve any number of infrastructure resources not just roads, but motorized transportation, the transportation that would accommodate mopeds and scooters, water infrastructure and even recreational infrastructure,” Bollman said.

Bollman said he has over a decade of committed experience to the city which is what sets him apart from other candidates. He said he's committed to continuing that service if elected.

“I’m not talking about something I’m going to do for the next 10 years, something for the next 12 years, this is something I’ve already done," Bollman said. "I’ve spent the last well over a decade making a commitment on behalf of the city of east lansing to make sure that things can get better.”

Bollman is running against George Brookover, Dana Watson, Chuck Grigsby and Adam DeLay for one of the two open four-year city council seats.

