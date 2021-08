Another La Liga season is finally here. And the fans will be back in the stadiums for this one. There will be a different feel to the new campaign that kicks off Friday. Perennial favorites Barcelona, which lost club icon Lionel Messi, and Real Madrid seem ripe for the taking after the off-field controversies of the offseason. And it leaves the rest of the field, especially defending champion Atletico Madrid, feeling like this is a season to capitalize on more potential upheaval at the top of the standings table.