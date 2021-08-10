Severe Weather Statement issued for Baltimore City by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Roanoke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ROANOKE AND SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT COUNTIES...THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE At 117 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Salem, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 12:50 pm marble size hail was reported by broadcast media via a viewer in the Glenvar area. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Vinton Troutville Glenvar Laymantown and Hollins. This includes The following Locations The Salem Fairgrounds and Roanoke Regional Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH