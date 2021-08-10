Cancel
Nashville, TN

Man arrested in Cookeville for Nashville murder

By Rebekah Hammonds
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
Cookeville Police officers arrested a man wanted for the murder of 40-year-old David Lamont Jordan at his Pappus Court home in northwest Nashville in 2020.

Officers found 31-year-old Walter Clyde Johnson Monday night after learning from the Metro Nashville Police Department that he was wanted and was likely in their area.

Walter Clyde Johnson

Officials say Johnson was identified as the man who shot Jordan last December during an altercation at the front door of the residence as Johnson tried to push his way inside.

