Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blackhawks Hall of Fame goaltender Tony Esposito dies at 78

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zcbmg_0bNoTiUS00

CHICAGO — (AP) — Tony Esposito made an immediate mark on the Chicago Blackhawks and a lasting impression on the NHL.

Esposito, the pioneering Hall of Famer who spent almost his entire 16-year career with the Blackhawks, died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, the team announced Tuesday. He was 78.

Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then left unprotected with the Canadiens deep in goalies and taken by the Blackhawks in an intraleague draft for $25,000, an investment that paid immediate dividends for a team that was coming off a last-place finish in its division.

Esposito helped lead the Blackhawks to first place, showcasing his butterfly style to post a 2.17 goals-against average and 15 shutouts, still a modern record for an NHL goalie. He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year as well as the Vezina Trophy given to the top goaltender. He also won the Vezina in 1972 and 1974.

“Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in the history of the franchise as we near its 100th anniversary," Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said. "Four generations of our family — my grandfather Arthur, my father Bill, my son Danny and I — were blessed by his work ethic as a Hall of Fame goalie, but more importantly, by his mere presence and spirit.”

The Esposito family called him a “Hall of Fame husband, father, and grandfather.”

“Chicago felt like home from the time Tony first arrived in 1969, thanks to the Wirtz family and those 18,000 Blackhawks fans who treated him like family every night at the Stadium, win or lose or tie,” the family said in a statement.

Esposito was from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, just across the St. Mary's River from Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and he helped Michigan Tech to an NCAA championship in 1965. His older brother, Phil, was a star in his own right, a Hall of Fame center who played 18 seasons in the NHL.

The younger Esposito's first NHL start was Dec. 5, 1968, against Boston — and his brother. Phil Esposito scored twice on his younger brother, but Tony made 33 saves and the game ended 2-2.

Commissioner Gary Bettman called him “a beloved member of the hockey family.”

“It was Esposito’s style, charisma and heart that endeared him most to hockey fans not only in Chicago but across the NHL,” Bettman said. “The hockey world will miss him greatly.”

Esposito helped lead Chicago to the playoffs in 14 seasons. The Blackhawks reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1971 and 1973, losing each time to his former team, Montreal.

He is Chicago's career leader with 418 wins and 74 shutouts. His overall record of 423-306-151 ranks 10th in league history. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1988, joining his brother. And in 2017, he was selected by the league as one of the “100 Greatest Players in NHL History.”

The Blackhawks retired Esposito's No. 35 on Nov. 20, 1988, and paid tribute to him again on March 19, 2008. He was named a team ambassador in a pregame ceremony attended by franchise icons and former teammates Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita and Denis Savard as well as his brother.

“It's a great feeling to be on this ice again. really miss it, I’ll tell you that," Esposito said as the crowd chanted “Tony! Tony!” “It's a pleasure and an honor to be back with the 'Hawks.”

Esposito also served as general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins and as chief scout in Tampa Bay, where he was hired by his brother. Phil is 79 and does radio work for the Lightning, a team he helped found.

“Tony was a founding, cornerstone member of the Lightning family who was a fixture at games and, along with his brother Phil, played in integral role in laying the groundwork for a successful franchise in the Sunshine State when many thought it was impossible,” the Lightning said in a statement. "His role cannot be understated. Tony was a true legend on the ice and off of it."

Former Blackhawks defenseman Doug Wilson called the news about his friend and mentor “heartbreaking.”

“He exuded leadership and class, while being one of the most dominant players ever seen at his position,” Wilson, the San Jose Sharks' general manager, said.

Esposito is survived by his wife Marilyn, sons Mark and Jason, Mark’s wife Kim and their children Lauren and Kamryn.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno and Sports Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
37K+
Followers
64K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Phil Esposito
Person
Denis Savard
Person
Tony Esposito
Person
Stan Mikita
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackhawks Hall Of Fame#Ap#The Chicago Blackhawks#Sault Ste#Michigan Tech#The Hall Of Fame#The Hawks#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The San Jose Sharks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Chicago, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Hockey great Tony Esposito dies

UNDATED (AP) —Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Tony Esposito, Dan Bylsma, Dusty Imoo, Brandt Clarke and Jakub Vrana

Chicago Blackhawks: Former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Tony Esposito passed away yesterday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob Condor Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have hired Dan Bylsma to be their assistant coach with the Charlotte Checker (AHL). The Kraken share the team with the Florida Panthers. Geordie Kinnear is the team’s head coach.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Farewell Tony-O

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Yesterday evening, the Chicago Blackhawks shook the hockey world when they announced the passing of Tony Esposito after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. A goaltending legend, Esposito had a 16-year career in the NHL, the first of which he spent with the Montreal Canadiens. Back in those days, the Habs had so much depth in net that they had to choose between keeping veteran goalie 40-year-old Lorne Gump Worsley or brand-new goaltender Tony Esposito who had played 13 games with the Canadiens and been the back-up on the 1968-1969 cup winning Habs team. That’s how Esposito ended-up in Chicago, through the intra-league draft (or through waivers as it’s now called today). Meanwhile, the Habs started their next season with Worsley and Rogie Vachon in net.
NHLbleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Are One of the Least Salary Cap-Efficient NHL Teams

There is plenty to be excited for this upcoming season with the Chicago Blackhawks. They have a new look on defense and in net, Jonathan Toews is pretty much back, and they have a number of young players that look to be headed in the right direction in their budding NHL careers.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 5th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2021. The focus of the...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Kings’ Brown & Arvidsson Will Compete for Top Line Spot in 2021-22

Two out of the three spots on the Los Angeles Kings’ first line are virtually locked up for next season. Anze Kopitar is certainly going to be the top centre, while his wingman, Alex Iafallo is almost guaranteed to be the top left wing on opening night. Presumably, these positions will be locked up next season:
Chicago, ILletsgohawks.net

ESPN Praises Stan Bowman And Blackhawks.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Stan Bowman had a pretty busy offseason not what many people expected. While many believed that the Blackhawks were in rebuild mode, Bowman pounced and made some huge moves making the team arguably a solid contender. One of the biggest moves was landing the...
NFLmyq105.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Anthem Singer To Go Home Soon

It’s good news about the Lightning’s anthem singer who has hospitalized for weeks. Sonya Bryson-Kirksey has been suffering from Covid-19. She had even been in an intensive care unit. She was moved out of the ICU early in August. Sonya’s husband gave the latest update and it is good news....
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Canadiens: Nikita Gusev Another Potential Galchenyuk-Esque Addition

There was a lot of anticipation and, to an extent, expectations surrounding Nikita Gusev’s NHL debut. Same can be said, for former Montreal Canadiens prospect Alex Galchenyuk. Yet, inexplicably, both players now find themselves in similar situations, still unsigned as the dust surrounding the 2021 offseason has settled for the time being.
NHLphillysportsnetwork.com

Did Chuck Fletcher outsmart the Metropolitan division with Carter Hart extension?

Monday was a busy day when it comes to new contracts, specifically for goalies in the Metropolitan Division. Three Metro goalies signed new deals, and all three contracts were their second NHL contract. Ilya Samsonov of the Washington Capitals signed his second deal with the team. His deal is worth two million dollars for one year. The Flyers signed Carter Hart to a three year deal worth $11.937 million, $3.979 annually. The cherry on top was the contract the New York Rangers gave goalie Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin signed a four year deal worth $22.67 million, meaning Shesterkin is making $5.67 million per year for the next four seasons.
NHLfloridahockeynow.com

FHN Today: Jaromir Jagr has ‘no choice’ but to keep playing

While playing for the Florida Panthers in 2016, Jaromir Jagr said he wanted to play until he was 50 and he is nearing that accomplishment. It does not sound like he is enjoying it all that much, however. Jagr told the Hockey News that he will continue playing for the...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Free Agent Profile: Erik Gustafsson

It’s what Gustafsson has done in the interim that has people worried. He returned to Chicago the next season and had 26 points in 59 games, but was so suspect defensively that he generated just a third-round pick at the deadline for the Blackhawks. His play down the stretch and in the bubble with the Calgary Flames was good enough to land him a $3MM salary for 2020-21 with the Philadelphia Flyers, but still inconsistent enough to limit the term to just one year. Once again he was moved at the deadline, only this time it was for a seventh-round pick from the Montreal Canadiens, directly showing how much his lustre had faded.
NHLmyq105.com

Tampa Bay Lightning Single Game Tickets On Sale August 19

Tampa Bay Lightning fans get ready: Single game tickets for the 2021-2022 season go on sale soon!. Beginning August 19, tickets for individual games will go on sale to the general public as the Lightning go for their third Stanley Cup in a row. Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to buy individual tickets two days earlier.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

UND hockey in the pros 2021-22

NHL (27) Gabe Bast, Kuopio (Finland) Ben Blood, Graz (Austria) Mike Cichy, Tychy (Poland) Matt Frattin, Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) Chay Genoway, Gävle (Sweden) Ludvig Hoff, Stavanger (Norway) Joel Janatuinen, Hämeenlinna (Finland) Corban Knight, Omsk (Russia) Danny Kristo, Kladno (Czech Republic) Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Salzburg (Austria) Andrew MacWilliam, Munich (Germany) Wade Murphy, Ljubljana...
NHLFOX Sports

Joe Thornton, 42 and eyeing Stanley Cup, signs with Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Joe Thornton’s pursuit of an elusive Stanley Cup is bringing him to the Florida Panthers at age 42. He signed a one-year deal Friday, making Florida his fourth franchise in a now 24-year NHL career. He has more points than any other active NHL player and is 14th all-time on that list with 1,529.
NHLYardbarker

Minnesota Wild Top 10 Players All-Time: No.9 Jonas Brodin

The Minnesota Wild department at The Hockey Writers is starting a series that will look at the franchise’s top 10 players all-time in honour of their 20th anniversary last season. THW’s Wild team consisting of myself, Aaron Heckmann, Mariah Holland, and Devon Platana voted on this list, and it will begin with the 10th spot as we work our way down to the best player in franchise history.
NHLokcheartandsoul.com

Stanley Cup Final 2021: Canadiens vs. Lightning odds, NHL picks, Game 5 predictions from proven hockey expert

The Montreal Canadiens haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1993, when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings for their 24th NHL championship. They’ll have to pull off an amazing feat if they hope to capture another crown, as only the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs have come back from an 0-3 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final to win the trophy. After having avoided being swept, the Canadiens look to take another step toward history when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday for Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. While Montreal is working toward becoming the fifth team in NHL history to overcome an 0-3 playoff deficit, Tampa Bay is one win away from its second consecutive Stanley Cup championship and the third in franchise history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy