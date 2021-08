Becoming a reality TV star probably wasn’t something that Mina always envisioned for herself, but life clearly had other plans. After struggling to figure out what she wanted to do, Mina decided to get into the home renovation business. In 2016, Mina and her mother, Karen, became two of HGTV’s newest stars thanks to their show, Good Bones. The series follows the mother/daughter duo as they complete home renovation projects on properties in the Indianapolis area. Mina’s creativity combined with her real estate knowledge quickly made her a fan favorite. Now in its sixth season, Good Bones is still going strong and Mina continues to enjoy being able to do something she loves every day. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mina Hawk.