Deputies: Citrus Springs middle school teacher arrested on drug trafficking charges

A teacher in Citrus County was arrested Monday after Citrus County sheriff's detectives say they carried out a search warrant finding narcotics inside the teacher's home.

Jeffrey Brake, of Dunnellon, Fla., was arrested and hit with several charges including trafficking fentanyl, owning a residence for the trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and drug paraphernalia.

The 52-year-old taught 7th & 8th grade math and was the girls golf coach, according to the school's directory.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office Tactical Impact Unit and detectives from the Special Victims Unit served two search warrants at Brake's home near West Edison Place.

Upon arrival, detectives found Brake at the residence. After securing the conveyances and individuals on scene, detectives located a glass pipe that later tested positive for methamphetamine in Brake's pocket, authorities report.

Detectives searched the RV and found two eyeglass cases, which contained hypodermic needles and three clear, plastic baggies. Authorities say inside one of the baggies was a crystal-like substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing 1.8 grams. A second baggie, weighing 2.3 grams, contained a brown substance, which tested positive for heroin. The third baggie field-tested positive for fentanyl, with a total weight of 4.1 grams.

In addition, detectives located a credit card issued to Brake beside a digital scale within the RV. There was also an assortment of firearms, prescription pill bottles prescribed to Brake and a variety of drug paraphernalia present.

Following the search, Brake was arrested and transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility where received his charges.

At this time, Brake's bond is set at $41,000. The SVU is currently investigating a companion case concerning Brake and more details will be released when an update is available.