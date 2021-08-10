Cancel
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County partners with Nomi Health to open free COVID-19 testing site

By Bailey Husker
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County has partnered with Nomi Health to provide a free COVID-19 testing site in St. Augustine. This new testing site comes as the COVID delta variant has caused a surge in new cases.

The new site will be at St. Johns County Agricultural Center located at: 3111 Agricultural Center Dr.

The site will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

You can pre-register before arrival here.

