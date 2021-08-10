Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Chanel’s New Monsieur Superleggera Watch Was Designed to Look Like Your Supercar’s Speedometer

By Demetrius Simms
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETWMz_0bNoSq7z00

Something tells us Chanel is feeling the need for speed.

On Tuesday, the French luxury house unveiled its Monsieur Superleggera Edition watch. The timepiece sports a fresh design that blends the look of Chanel’s J12 Superleggera , launched in 2005, and its Monsieur series introduced in 2016. Powered by Calibre 1, the first manual-winding mechanical movement designed by the house, the watch features two integrated complications: an instant jumping hour and a 240º retrograde minute. The movement achieves a power reserve of 72 hours, and the watch is water-resistant up to 3 ATM—not that a serious collector would take it for a dip.

Those complications make the watch look like a stylish speedometer for the wrist. (Superleggera is the Italian word for super light, and the moniker has been applied to a number of fast-moving cars and motorcycles made in that nation.) The sensibility extends to the guilloche dial, which looks at a glance like the carbon fiber you might see behind the wheel of speed machine. A ceramic and steel case and bezel round out its track-ready looks, and it’s paired with a nylon strap lined with bright red calfskin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iSXK_0bNoSq7z00

That color also appears on the Superleggera signature at 12 o’clock, on the small seconds counter and at the base of the jumping hour window. If the dial doesn’t have enough excitement for you, you can watch the movement race away through the watch’s transparent caseback.

The sporty timepiece offers fans of racecar-inspired watches a clever and elegant alternative in a category whose products can look like they’re about to race off your wrist and onto the nearest highway. If that appeals to you, you can order a Monsieur Superleggera Edition when it’s released next month for $39,400. Visit Chanel.com for more information.

Check out more images of the timepiece below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mL7S_0bNoSq7z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faFPJ_0bNoSq7z00

Comments / 0

Robb Report

Robb Report

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Monsieur#Speedometer#Superleggera#French#Italian#Chanel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Robb Report

Frank Ocean Debuts His Luxury Jewelry and Accessories Brand Homer With a New NYC Store

If you’re like many Millennials and Gen-Zers, you probably often find yourself wondering what Frank Ocean has been up to lately. This week, we got an answer: Following the 2019 launch of his PrEP+ nightclub in the Big Apple, the musician and entrepreneur has resurfaced with his second business endeavor, a luxury jewelry and accessories company called Homer. On Monday, Homer, opened the doors to its first–and so far only–retail store in New York City’s Bowery neighborhood. The brick-and-mortar location is the only place shoppers can buy the brand’s collection of eye-catching, high-end jewelry pieces, as well as its printed silk...
CarsPosted by
Robb Report

Watch: This Woodworker Carved a Ferrari 250 GTO Model That Actually Runs

Having sold for as much as $48.4 million at auction, the Ferrari 250 GTO is out of reach for all but the absolute richest of collectors. That’s why one fan decided to make his own. A Vietnamese YouTuber has just unveiled a wooden version of the iconic sports car that he built by hand. The beautifully crafted, not-quite-to-scale vehicle isn’t just for display, either. It actually runs. Last week, Trương Văn Đạo uploaded a video to his ND – Woodworking account charting the wooden vehicle’s journey from conception to completion. The building process took 70 days, and the YouTuber shows every step...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Clack Egg Openers to Change Up Your Breakfast

Ever wanted to make your simple egg breakfast a little more indulgent? Instead of scrambling or frying, enjoying them in a simple egg dish can be a treat. But breaking an egg open without creating a mess can be tricky. That’s where clack openers come in to play. The slender invention––which originated in Germany––cradles an egg from above and, while the swift pull of a spring neatly breaks off the top portion of the shell, turning it into a natural bowl. Not only do clack egg openers create a novel way to enjoy your egg, they can make preparing several quick...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Pour-Over Coffee Sets for Brewing the Perfect Cup of Joe at Home

Looking to up your barista game—or just give a new style of coffee a whirl? It may be time to step away from the French press then and try making a cup or two of pour-over coffee. Pour-over coffee is revered for its deep, intense flavors that are often stronger than those produced via other brewing methods. This is partly due to the slow, painstaking process that goes into making it. However, on the surface, it’s simple enough to pull off, so you won’t need to be a pro barista to make it happen. To make pour-over coffee you’ll just need...
Carsmotor1.com

Hand-built BMW design study had massive grille, hand-cut tyres

Much work goes on behind the scenes at an automaker that the public rarely gets to see. Designs and styling features are imagined years before they enter production, tweaked and refined over the years into their final form. A new video from the BMW Group Classic YouTube channel lets us peek behind that curtain, showing off the secret BMW ZBF 7er design study created in the mid-1990s. It looks familiar, doesn’t it?
Autoweek.com

Watch This: A Timepiece for Every Supercar

Years ago, before everyone had a digital clock on their smartphone, racing teams used analog stopwatches to time their cars' laps and track their performance. "Watches were the best way to keep track of how the cars are performing and will always be needed during a race because you aren't just racing other drivers, but also against the clock," said Cameron Barr, CEO of the popular watch-buying and reselling service Craft and Tailored. This relationship lent itself to watch makers designing timepieces in collaboration with car companies, partnerships that have been ongoing, in some cases, for decades now. And at the top end, the results are as opulent, exclusive—and sometimes expensive—as the cars upon which they are inspired. Here are some of our favorites.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

This Watch? It’s Chanel

Welcome to Always On Time, where we're always there when you call with the most interesting new watches in the world. The watch: the Chanel Monsieur Superleggera Edition. The single best thing about this watch: Your wrist just got 100% more Chanel. The backstory: In the watch world, “fashion” is...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Chanel Revisits Monsieur With Marble Dial Limited Edition

Chanel has dropped a new limited edition of its men’s jumping hour Monsieur watch with a black marble dial. The French fashion house’s watchmaking department, Creation Studio, created the Monsieur in 2016 as the brand’s first dedicated men’s watch. The watch also featured the brand’s first in-house movement, the manually wound Calibre 1 developed with the help of independent watchmaker Romain Gauthier, with Chanel buying a stake in his eponymous atelier.
CarsTelegraph

A first look at Lamborghini's new 221mph limited edition Countach supercar

The Lamborghini Countach was like a vision of the future at the Geneva Motor Show in 1971. The public had never seen anything like it – a revolutionary, angular design that shaped the style of supercars for years to come. Project 112 was fitted with an equally ground-breaking V12 powertrain...
Apparelinputmag.com

New Balance’s distressed sneakers look like they’ve been worn to death

As the popularity (and irony) of expensive pre-worn sneakers grows, streetwear boutique Extra Butter has teamed up with New Balance to create a pack of 2002R sneakers complete with distressed panels and eroded details. Inspired by the early ‘00s, the shoes look as if they’ve been worn since the 2002R was introduced in 2010 — or perhaps, since its original counterpart debuted in 2002.
LifestyleFinancial Times

Ten super-tough, super-light titanium watches

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Watches news. Titanium: it’s as strong as steel, but 45 per cent lighter. That’s why it’s a vital component in building planes, missiles and spacecraft; and why it’s a case material beloved of watchmakers – particularly for so-called tool watches designed to be worn for life’s moments of rough and tumble… diving, flying fighter planes, rock-climbing, chainsawing stuff in the garden.
JustLuxe.com

Breguet Introduces Its Sporty and Modern Model of the Type XXI 3815 Chronograph

Breguet is recognized for its significant contribution to watchmaking and craftsmanship and is also associated with the world of aviation. In response to an order from the French armed forces, Breguet launched the production of a legendary watch, the Type XX chronograph, which would equip the French Air Force and Naval Aviation until the early 1980s. Today, the brand completes its collection with a new resolutely sporty and modern model, the Type XXI 3815 chronograph.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Baume Makes Watches With French Skateboarder From Skateboard Decks

Baume has collaborated with French skateboarder Aurélien Giraud on a recycled special edition watch made from skateboards. The Aurélien Giraud Special Edition features a 42mm case made of skateboard decks supplied by Giraud as well as “production excesses” that were scheduled for destruction. The cases are formed by cutting discs...
CarsCarscoops

Few Supercars Make Your Spine Tingle Quite Like The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

In a market where forced induction engines and hybrid powertrains are becoming commonplace, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ could be viewed as a little outdated. However, as this video proves, that fact makes it all the more desirable. While the Aventador SVJ has been superseded by the LP780-4 Ultimae, the SVJ...
Carsmotor1.com

New Honda NSX Type S teaser promises a 'faster than ever' supercar

Honda's teaser train for its hot NSX Type S continues, only this time we have strong evidence pointing to a not-insignificant performance boost. Exactly how much performance isn't yet known, but a fresh teaser post on social media promises the Type S will be "faster than ever." In this instance,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy