XTRA routes not coming back due to Metro bus driver shortage

The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) and Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) met Tuesday evening to discuss busing for students for the upcoming school year, they said in a joint news release.

XTRA routes, which offer a more direct transportation option for students to get from bus stops to school buildings, will not be restored prior to the start of the upcoming year, the news release indicated, citing a shortage of drivers.

Transit leaders made the decision to discontinue the XTRA routes at a SORTA board meeting at the end of July. In the interim time, CPS has been looking for solutions to calm the fears of parents who are concerned about the safety of their students getting to and from school.

A group will investigate a school-by-school review to consider what adjustments might need to be made to keep students safe before the first day of school, Aug. 19.