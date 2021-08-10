Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

XTRA routes not coming back due to Metro bus driver shortage

By Tyson Thorp
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1fEg_0bNoSjC800

The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) and Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) met Tuesday evening to discuss busing for students for the upcoming school year, they said in a joint news release.

XTRA routes, which offer a more direct transportation option for students to get from bus stops to school buildings, will not be restored prior to the start of the upcoming year, the news release indicated, citing a shortage of drivers.

Transit leaders made the decision to discontinue the XTRA routes at a SORTA board meeting at the end of July. In the interim time, CPS has been looking for solutions to calm the fears of parents who are concerned about the safety of their students getting to and from school.

A group will investigate a school-by-school review to consider what adjustments might need to be made to keep students safe before the first day of school, Aug. 19.

Comments / 1

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Cincinnati Public Schools#Xtra#Cps Board#Cincinnati Metro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
EducationPosted by
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

What's your school district's masking policy?

As local school districts, colleges and universities across Greater Cincinnati have already returned or are preparing to return students to their classrooms, different officials have adopted a variety of approaches to keeping students and staff safe from contracting the virus.

Comments / 1

Community Policy