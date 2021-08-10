Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Cottage to require hospital visitors be vaccinated for COVID-19 or show proof of negative test

By Beth Farnsworth
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmhR_0bNoShQg00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Big changes to hospital visitations statewide will go into effect Wednesday.

Statewide rules will require hospital visitors to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test with 72 hours of entering a hospital building.

Cottage Health says it will be implementing the state's rules at Cottage hospitals in Santa Barbara, Goleta and in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Cottage says staff at the hospital will assist visitors with the screening process and all visitors are asked to have their vaccination card or online proof of vaccination ready. All visitors are still required to wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

To read the state's public health order regarding hospital visitors, click here .

The post Cottage to require hospital visitors be vaccinated for COVID-19 or show proof of negative test appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
856
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Goleta, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Santa Barbara, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19#Cottage Health#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
News Channel 3-12

Cottage Health helps Santa Barbara parents know what to expect before students return to school

To help parents and students prepare for a third COVID-19 school year, Cottage Health hosted a virtual town hall Thursday evening. During the event infectious disease specialist, Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons presented the facts about the pandemic. The post Cottage Health helps Santa Barbara parents know what to expect before students return to school appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Helios Dayspring’s North County cannabis operations could be shut down after breaking zoning, water quality laws

Two years after Helios Dayspring was caught breaking county zoning and state water quality laws – he was illegally expanding a cannabis operation on private land in the Los Padres National Forest and polluting the creeks – county officials are taking steps that could lead to the shutdown of his last remaining “grow” here. The post Helios Dayspring’s North County cannabis operations could be shut down after breaking zoning, water quality laws appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Vaccine and mask opponents rally outside school board meeting in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dozens of parents rallied with their children outside the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board meeting on Tuesday night. They don't want their kids to have to wear masks in school. Erin Chadwick did not think there was proof that masks prevent the virus from spreading. "I feel like we should The post Vaccine and mask opponents rally outside school board meeting in Santa Barbara appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
California StatePosted by
News Channel 3-12

California mandates vaccines or regular testing for teachers and school staff

By Kyung Lah, Cheri Mossburg, Sarah Moon and Ray Sanchez, CNN California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that teachers and other school employees must either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to regular testing. California will become the first state in the nation to implement such a requirement. “To give parents confidence that their children The post California mandates vaccines or regular testing for teachers and school staff appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy