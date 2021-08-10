Special Weather Statement issued for Macon, Swain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Macon; Swain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Macon and south central Swain Counties through 745 PM EDT At 653 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Bryson City, or 7 miles northeast of Nantahala Lake, moving northeast at 5 mph. Other strong thunderstorms over Cherokee and Graham counties may affect the western part of Macon County through 730 pm. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nantahala Lake, Wesser, Almond, Burningtown, Kyle, Nantahala, Wayah Bald, Aquone and Luada. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH