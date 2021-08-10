Severe Weather Statement issued for Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BALTIMORE COUNTY AND BALTIMORE CITY At 653 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from White Marsh to Essex, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Baltimore, Middle River, North Point State Park, Sparrows Point, Back River, Millers Island, Dundalk, Towson, Essex, Parkville, Carney, Perry Hall, Pasadena, Rosedale, Rossville, White Marsh, Bowleys Quarters, Hampton, Kingsville and Joppatowne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH