COVID-19 UPDATES: 754 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 754 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 205,787.
There are a total of 164,476 confirmed cases and 41,311 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 771,019 people have received the vaccine, and 1,415,449 total doses have been administered. 701,498 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 42 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,898. Out of those cases, 17,382 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 239 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 41 new cases Tuesday. There are 19 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 9 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 233 active cases and 270 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.
The state is reporting there are 117,562 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 48 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 51,198 cases.
The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,282, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,544.
There are 12,403 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,317 cases among health care workers.
1,455 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
2 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,226.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 13 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 43 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 105 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 318 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 640 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,101 people were 80+
94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.41% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.03% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.9% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 5 deaths is pending.
90.5% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.5% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
| Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
| 47,256
1,834
737
297
| 9,687
490
208
126
| 497
19
6
3
|South Central Public Health District
| Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
| 2,212
7,984
2,117
393
2,549
984
1,976
55
| 259
2,705
680
127
495
432
459
18
| 19
135
25
11
28
25
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
| Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
| 15,360
1,262
7,462
3,127
256
1,198
563
58
| 4,298
560
973
878
63
165
144
11
| 179
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
| Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
| 5,463
2,908
357
484
977
321
269
167
| 3,706
2,080
370
212
300
117
126
41
| 115
78
12
9
17
2
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
| Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
| 18,039
2,926
523
670
1,289
| 2,429
655
418
153
77
| 225
46
14
10
41
|Public Health - Idaho North Central District
| Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
| 3,698
1,043
3,153
824
348
| 430
378
176
323
120
| 60
18
13
14
12
|Southwest District Health
| Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
| 24,421
1,541
2,137
978
282
897
| 4,725
427
595
148
85
352
| 323
44
38
31
4
23
|TOTAL
|164,476
|41,311
|2,226
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
