Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is up 20.6% in the past 24 hours to $1.87 per token as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Aug. 10, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), said he would pinpoint an exact date for the announcement of the Alonzo hard fork this Friday. After the fork, Cardano would enable the execution of smart contracts on its network -- enabling transactions between parties without using an intermediary. The update that will place Cardano on par with Ethereum in this aspect is set to launch before the Cardano Summit in September.