Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Nick Allen wins Olympic silver medal and top defensive award

By Alex Hall
Athletics Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Oakland A’s fans have been excited about top prospect Nick Allen for years, but now the rest of the world has gotten a glimpse of our hopeful future shortstop. The 22-year-old Allen played for Team USA during the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, and he put on quite a show. By the end he’d won a silver medal along with the rest of his teammates, and he also picked up a piece of individual hardware when he was named Best Defensive Player for the Olympic tournament.

www.athleticsnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Anderson
Person
Masahiro Tanaka
Person
Nick Allen
Person
Trevor Cahill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Usa Baseball#Silver Medal#Oakland A#Nickallen10#Usa Baseball#Usabaseball#Team Usa#Farm To Fame#Coliseum#Double A#Sb#Mlb Pipeline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
Midland, TXcbs7.com

RockHounds star Nick Allen helps Team USA stay undefeated at Olympics

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Team USA went undefeated in pool play with the help of RockHounds star Nick Allen. Allen hit a homerun in Team USA’s 4-2 win against South Korea on Saturday. Team USA clinched Group B and will compete against Group A winner, Japan, on Monday. Winner advances to semifinals and loser faces an elimination game.
BaseballSan Francisco Chronicle

A's shortstop prospect Nick Allen garners top defensive honors at Tokyo Olympics

Nick Allen isn’t bringing home a gold medal from the Olympics, but the A’s prospect did grab an impressive trophy before leaving Tokyo. The middle infielder, who is ranked as the franchise’s No. 3 prospect by MLB.com, was named the Best Defensive Player on the All-Olympic Baseball Team after a sparkling run that helped the U.S. team win silver.
MLBNBC Sports

Nick Allen's Olympic dream is what he was born to do

One of the first video clips you might find of A’s top prospect Nick Allen is of him sitting in the driver’s seat of his car with the shaky camera propped up toward his face. Allen's hair is slightly frayed, but he appears comfortable. He’s conducting an interview with MLB...
Baseballchatsports.com

Nick Allen uses Olympics as coming out party

Jun 5, 2021; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; USA shortstop Nick Allen (12) throws out a Venezuela base runner in the 2nd inning in the Super Round of the WBSC Baseball Americas Qualifier series at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. Nick Allen has been one of the...
AnimalsPosted by
Distractify

What Happened to Olympic Horse Saint Boy? Foul Play at the Pentathlon

It wouldn't be the Summer Olympic Games without a scandal or two, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are no exception. While the games have since concluded, there was an incident toward the end that has left fans wondering about the fate of an Olympic horse named Saint Boy. Here's what happened to the horse, where he is now, and an explanation of the scandal.
MLB247Sports

Jacob Robson gets MLB call up to the Detroit Tigers

It was known quickly that Mississippi State’s 2013 baseball team was special but that continues to prove true as the eighth player from the team has now made it to The Show. Jacob Robson joins several other Bulldogs from that team, and 62 others all-time, to get the call up to the Major League as the Detroit Tigers delivered the news to Robson on Wednesday night. The Canadian outfielder got the call as he replaces an injured Niko Goodrum.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Olivia Munn Slid Into This Olympic Star's DMs After Their Silver Medal Win

Olivia Munn had a sweet message for an Olympian after he took home a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Munn, much like the rest of us, appears to have been glued to the TV to see how Team USA has been doing in Japan's capital, and she couldn't seem to contain her excitement after a swimmer made history at the games in July.
NFLPost-Crescent

Rice Lake's Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in 200 meters at Tokyo Olympics

Kenny Bednarek will be bringing back a pretty great souvenir from his first Olympics. The Rice Lake track and field star took the silver medal Wednesday in the 200 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, running a personal-best time of 19.68 seconds and finishing just shy of Canada's Andre De Grasse (19.62) for the gold medal.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: How much money do athletes win for gold, silver and bronze medals?

It is the pinnacle of any Olympian’s career.Winning a gold, silver or bronze medal is the reward for years of sacrifice and gruelling training sessions hidden from the public gaze.But none of the competitors taking part in the Tokyo Olympics are being paid by the organisers for their participation in the $15.4bn event.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Tokyo 2020American TV network NBC alone paid $7.7bn for the broadcasting rights to the summer and winter games until 2032, and has sold $1.25bn in advertising for Tokyo 2020.And the International Olympic Committee stands to make between $3bn and $4bn from the...
NFLUSA Today

Fred Kerley, cousin of ex-Jets WR Jeremy Kerley, wins Olympic silver medal

The cousin of a former Jets receiver is now a silver medalist. Fred Kerley, the younger cousin of Jeremy Kerley, took second place in the men’s 100-meter dash Sunday night at the Tokyo Olympics. His time of 9.84 was a personal best for the 26-year-old and tied for the 15th-fastest at the event.
SportsMitchellrepublic.com

South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen wins Olympic silver medal in pole vault

TOKYO — The United States’ Chris Nilsen, the former University of South Dakota standout, claimed the silver medal in the Olympic men’s pole vault Tuesday night at the Tokyo Olympics. Nilsen won the silver medal with a jump clearing 5.97 meters, or 19.59 feet. Pole vaulting phenom Armand Duplantis, of...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Suni Lee Reunites With Her Family After Winning Gold, Silver, & Bronze Medals At Tokyo Olympics — Photo

Gymnast Suni Lee came bearing gifts for her loved ones upon her return from the Tokyo Olympics. Those gifts, of course, were her three Olympic medals. Sunisa “Suni” Lee had three special souvenirs for her family when she returned home from the Tokyo Olympics. The 18-year-old gymnast reunited with her loved ones in the U.S. on Aug. 4, and they all posed for a sweet family photo in which Suni and her parents each showed off the three medals she won. Suni held up her bronze medal from the uneven bars, her mother Yeev Thoj showed off the athlete’s silver medal that Team USA won in the team all-around, and her father John Lee donned his daughter’s gold medal as champion of the individual all-around. Suni’s siblings were also present in the photo, which the Olympian captioned with a heart emoji.

Comments / 0

Community Policy