Nick Allen wins Olympic silver medal and top defensive award
Many Oakland A’s fans have been excited about top prospect Nick Allen for years, but now the rest of the world has gotten a glimpse of our hopeful future shortstop. The 22-year-old Allen played for Team USA during the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer, and he put on quite a show. By the end he’d won a silver medal along with the rest of his teammates, and he also picked up a piece of individual hardware when he was named Best Defensive Player for the Olympic tournament.www.athleticsnation.com
