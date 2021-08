In their last 10 games, Real Salt Lake has not won a game in which they conceded a goal — and they’ve done that six times in that period. Following a conversation with Tom Hackett on Twitter (it’s about 3-5-2s and whatnot), I wanted to get a better sense of how those conceded goals were coming — so I took my lunch to watch highlights of our last 10 matches. Notably, RSL won three matches and drew three, losing four during that period — not a great record, but it could be worse, I suppose.