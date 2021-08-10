University Mart owner in Greensboro speaks out after store clerk was shot in July

A Greensboro store clerk is still in the hospital after someone shot her last month.

It happened at University Mart near Spring Garden Street.

Mohammad Dajani says his employee, who was shot on their first day of work last month, moved from the ICU but is still in the hospital.

He says that it will still be at least another three to four months before she fully recovers.

The owner of the University Mart in Greensboro says business hasn't been the same.

An employee currently working at the mart told the owner they are afraid for their safety since the shooting. "With my disability, I cannot help her much. I work a few hours a day to help her, three hours and that's it," said Dajani.

Dajani says the recent store shooting combined with the pandemic has taken a major toll and hiring is tougher since the shooting. "It's a lot of kids with guns is the way you say it, kids with guns."

He's calling on other business owners to work together to tackle crime nearby. "We don't have to be neighbors only. We forget about 'neighbor,' we forget about this name. The meaning is brother, it's a family."

Tiffany Joyner owns GSO Sip N Shape, a nearby smoothie and juice bar. She agrees with the University Mart owner saying she too has witnessed crime in the area.

"It does take a community to really change how a culture has been or is currently and we can all get together and really collaborate and become one so that we can make every area safer," said Joyner.

Greensboro police arrested a suspect in the case last month.

They say 21-year-old Dajuan Mcswain faces attempted first-degree murder charges and robbery with a dangerous weapon.