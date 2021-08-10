Former Football Navarro College student says he was racially profiled by a campus police officer

It’s a case of alleged racial profiling of two college students in Corsicana. Body camera video shows a search of what police found, and one college student said, he never had any drugs on him.

The student said the experience left him traumatized.

“Don’t let people whatever they want to you,” said Michael Police, a former Navarro College student.

At 21 years old, Police’s passion is playing football.

He used to play for Navarro College in Corsicana.

“I’m falling behind with football,” he said.

But those dreams to play football in Texas have been shattered, after he says, an officer racially profiled him and a friend while on routine patrol at the Williamsburg Apartments in March of 2020.

“It was from a CBD cigarette I had,” said Police.

The officer accused both students of having drugs on them.

Police has since moved out of state after feeling traumatized.

“You ain’t got nothing on you?” said the officer in the body camera video.

Navarro College Police Department body camera video shows the two students up against a police car getting searched.

In the bodycam video, the officer holding up an plastic tube used to store a marijuana blunt, but it’s empty.

“It smells like a pound bag in here,” said the officer in the video.

Minutes later, the officer said, “Where is it at, you got it hidden in there somewhere?”

That same officer searched their room. He looked through their clothes, to refrigerator.

“Here you go, rolling paper, baggy,” said the officer.

Fast forward, and Police has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

And now, the officer will go to trial, accused of racial profiling.

Defense Attorney Raymond Hindieh, from PHF Law said, the officer violated his 4th and 5th amendment for illegal search, and illegal interrogation.

“Taking them over to their homes, going into their homes without a warrant and searching it. This is not the type of conduct anyone should be okay with,” said Hindieh.

WFAA reached out to Navarro College, and college officials said they can’t comment on an ongoing litigation.

The case was expected to go to trial Tuesday, Aug. 10, but the jurors did not show up. The case has been postponed until December 2021.