Hulne: Looking back at the ‘Malice at the Palace’
The year 2004 was a wild time for me. I was a recent college graduate trying to find my way in the world of writing at the Courier Wedge in Durand, Wisconsin. I was also, and still am, a hardcore fan of the Detroit Pistons. So I was probably one of the very few viewers who stuck around to watch the end of the Pacers taking care of business in Detroit on Nov. 19, 2004. I remember my heart sinking throughout the game as I clearly saw Indiana was going to be a force to be reckoned with and the Pistons chances of repeating as champs was dwindling with every moment.www.austindailyherald.com
