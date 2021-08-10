Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

Why your phone is going to buzz on Wednesday afternoon

By Dan Alexander
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You will hear a cacophony of buzzes and beeps on Wednesday afternoon when FEMA does a nationwide test of both the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). The alert system's nationwide purpose is to send urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster. It can also be activated by local and state agencies regionally for Amber Alerts and severe weather requires a nationwide test every three years.

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Wireless Emergency Alerts#Emergency Alert System#Wea#Amber Alerts#Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Cell Phoneskibskbov.com

Your Phone Will Go Crazy Tomorrow (Aug. 11)

FEMA and the FCC will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) between 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. TV and radio broadcast will be interrupted for a few seconds. However cell phones will go crazy with a loud tone, vibration, and a text message advising of the test.
Technologykomando.com

What’s that sound? Why your phone, TV and radio are blaring today

Later today, your devices will erupt in cacophonous noise. Your TV and radio will ring. Even your smartphone will start blasting. Don’t be alarmed when your devices start blaring in unison. Although it sounds like something out of a scary science fiction novel, there’s nothing to be frightened about. You’re not getting hacked or attacked — it’s just the government reaching out. (And, no, it’s not a scam, although there have been government emergency alert system scams in the past.)
Cell Phonessusanvillestuff.com

We Are Going to Have to Dial What? Big Changes Coming to Your Phone

On July 16th, 2020, the FCC adopted rules to establish the three-digit number ‘988’ as the new, nationwide, easy-to-remember phone number for Americans in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. To ensure that calls to 988 reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, phone companies will be required to implement 10-digit dialing in areas that both use seven-digit dialing and use 988 as the first three numbers in seven-digit phone numbers.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Beach Radio

I Just Had A Terrifying Moment No Parent Should Ever Experience On The Garden State Parkway, New Jersey

I can't thank God enough for the protection we were given in the very final seconds of what could have been the most tragic thing to ever happen in our family. I was driving home from the beach with by 16 year old daughter, Bella, in the passenger's seat. It was a wonderful family day of swimming that wore her out so she was sleeping peacefully as I drove home. What came next was the loudest bang we have ever heard and if you ask me, it was also the sound of angels putting themselves in front of my daughter and a giant hunk of flying metal.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Delta variant keeps spreading in NJ: How effective are vaccines now?

New COVID infections and hospitalizations keep rising in New Jersey. The state reported another 1,392 confirmed cases on Tuesday, with 671 COVID patients now hospitalized. Three weeks ago the New Jersey Health Department reported the COVID vaccines were 99.998% effective in preventing serious illness requiring hospitalization, but with the Delta variant continuing to surge, Health Department data for the last week in July, shows that effectiveness has dipped a bit, down to about 97%.
Electronicsaddictivetips.com

How to fix Firestick won’t connect to Wi-Fi

TV sticks are a great way to watch content without relying on a mobile or desktop device. A device like the Firestick comes with its own remote making it the perfect device for a TV. TV sticks stream online content. They can be set to work with a local media server but in order to stream from it, it must still be connected to the network the server is on.
TechnologyCult of Mac

Get a more reliable internet connection with these top-rated Wi-Fi routers on sale

For many, the internet is a necessity as important as electricity and transport. Fundamental parts of life just don’t work without the internet anymore. Even jobs are moving online; in the United States alone, remote work grew 173% from 2005 to 2018 and it got even higher last year. So, it goes without saying that you need a good internet connection, and one the best things you can get to make that happen is a high-quality router.
Cell Phonesvelillum.com

Netgear EX2700 Connected, But No Internet. What to do?

Netgear extenders are one of the wisest investments if you want to access seamless internet. The Netgear Ex2700 is one of the best WiFi range extenders with a 300Mbps speed and higher connectivity range. But, it becomes annoying when the Netgear Ex2700 is connected to your device, but no internet connection is there. Here’s what you should do if you are connected to Netgear_ext, but have no internet connection.
InternetZDNet

Best DSL internet 2021: No fiber? No problem

DSL is a good option for businesses and consumers in search of internet service. It may not be as fast as fiber-optic internet, but it's reliable, lower-priced, and readily available nationwide. We've reviewed DSL service providers by comparing the plans each company offers, internet speeds, and customer service ratings. The criteria were established so you can make an informed choice when choosing your company's internet service.
Softwareaithority.com

CLIPr Launches Integrations With Zoom, Google Drive and OneDrive

Integrations Ease User’s Ability to Upload Video into CLIPr for Indexing, Transcription, Engagement, and Search Capabilities. CLIPr, a Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning to index video content to help people save time and reduce video fatigue, announced integrations today with Zoom, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive. This provides CLIPr users the ability to view their saved recordings in the cloud, and with a single click, make them available inside CLIPr. These new integrations also enhance security by not having downloaded recordings on local storage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy