Mason Mount is back on the pitch for Chelsea, and he sends a great hooked pass to his back towards the box and in the vicinity of Kai Havertz during extra time against Villarreal. While the German attacker cannot keep hold of the ball as the opponents close in on him, the ball falls to Christian Pulisic on a marauding run towards the box. It would have been an amazing goal, had his effort gone into the back of the net.