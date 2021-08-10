Cancel
College Sports

Ragin’ Cajuns ranked in a major preseason poll for the first time in program history

By George Faust
KLFY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana Football will enter the 2021 season ranked No. 23 in the Preseason USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll, it was announced on Tuesday. The ranking marks the first time in program history that the team has been ranked in a major preseason poll. Louisiana is the highest ranked Sun Belt Conference school and the second-highest ranked Group of 5 school in the poll behind Cincinnati, who checked in at No. 10.

