Brec Bassinger Talks About Stargirl Season 2’s New Characters
Brec Bassinger Talks About Stargirl Season 2’s New Characters. Courtney Whitmore’s circle of super-friends is expanding in Stargirl season 2. In addition to her Justice Society teammates, the new episodes will also bring several fresh faces into Courtney’s orbit to help her against the new threats facing Blue Valley. And while speaking with Collider, series star Brec Bassinger revealed which of these characters are her favorites.www.superherohype.com
Comments / 0