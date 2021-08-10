Brec Bassinger Talks About Stargirl Season 2’s New Characters

Jennie Wants to Use the Ring in Stargirl Episode 2.02 Promo. One year after season 1 wrapped up, Stargirl returned with a brand new set of adventures. Season 1 ended with the new members of the Justice Society of America taking on the Injustice Society, apparently defeating the bad guys for good. But it seems that the world still needs Courtney Whitmore and her friends. The CW just dropped the promo for season 2, episode 2, where fans will learn more about Jennie. The Blue Valley newcomer introduced herself as the daughter of the Green Lantern, Alan Scott. However, things might be different than they appear. In the meantime, Courtney is always on the watch as she believes dark forces at work in her little town.