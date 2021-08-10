Legendary Blackhawks goaltender Tony Esposito dies at 78
Some sad news to share this Tuesday evening as the Chicago Blackhawks announced that goaltender Tony Esposito died at 78. Born in 1943, Esposito was a native of Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario, Canada and made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadians during the 1968-69 season. The Blackhawks claimed Esposito on waivers from Montreal before the next season started and he rocketed to fame with a dazzling season, posting a 38-17-8 record with a .932 save percentage and 2.17 goals-against average. He picked up a slew of awards in the process, including the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie and the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie — the first of three Vezina Trophy awards in his career. In the ‘70-71 season, Esposito backstopped the Blackhawks all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against those same Canadiens, with Montreal edging Chicago 3-2 in that final game of the series at Chicago Stadium to win the 1971 Stanley Cup.www.secondcityhockey.com
Comments / 1