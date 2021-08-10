Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Legendary Blackhawks goaltender Tony Esposito dies at 78

By Dave Melton
Second City Hockey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome sad news to share this Tuesday evening as the Chicago Blackhawks announced that goaltender Tony Esposito died at 78. Born in 1943, Esposito was a native of Sault Ste. Marie in Ontario, Canada and made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadians during the 1968-69 season. The Blackhawks claimed Esposito on waivers from Montreal before the next season started and he rocketed to fame with a dazzling season, posting a 38-17-8 record with a .932 save percentage and 2.17 goals-against average. He picked up a slew of awards in the process, including the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie and the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie — the first of three Vezina Trophy awards in his career. In the ‘70-71 season, Esposito backstopped the Blackhawks all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against those same Canadiens, with Montreal edging Chicago 3-2 in that final game of the series at Chicago Stadium to win the 1971 Stanley Cup.

www.secondcityhockey.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Tony Esposito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vezina Trophy#Goaltender#The Chicago Blackhawks#Nhlblackhawks#Sault Ste#The Calder Trophy#Hall Of Fame#Greatest Players#The Pittsburgh Penguins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Chicago, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Hockey great Tony Esposito dies

UNDATED (AP) —Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender who played almost his entire 16-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, has died following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Esposito debuted with Montreal during the 1968-69 season and appeared in 13 games. He was then taken by...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Tony Esposito, Dan Bylsma, Dusty Imoo, Brandt Clarke and Jakub Vrana

Chicago Blackhawks: Former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Tony Esposito passed away yesterday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob Condor Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have hired Dan Bylsma to be their assistant coach with the Charlotte Checker (AHL). The Kraken share the team with the Florida Panthers. Geordie Kinnear is the team’s head coach.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: off-season moves more confusing than first thought

What an off-season the Blackhawks are having this year? Since the 2020-21 season ended it feels like it’s been the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. However, after reflecting on some of the moves made by General Manager Stan Bowman, there’s one that is more confusing than people may have first realized.
NHLNHL

Lightning forward Point meets biggest fan on day with Stanley Cup

Young kid brings collection of hockey cards, wears jersey to meet back-to-back champ. Brayden Point may have met his biggest fan. On Wednesday, the forward from the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning was introduced to a young fan wearing his jersey who had an extensive collection of hockey cards to show off.
NHLbleachernation.com

The Blackhawks Are One of the Least Salary Cap-Efficient NHL Teams

There is plenty to be excited for this upcoming season with the Chicago Blackhawks. They have a new look on defense and in net, Jonathan Toews is pretty much back, and they have a number of young players that look to be headed in the right direction in their budding NHL careers.
NHLSecond City Hockey

Morning Bag Skate: 8-9-21

This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news. Stronger, faster and (mostly) vegan, Blackhawks’ Adam Gaudette has “changed who I am as a player” (Sun-Times) Blackhawks sign Brandon Hagel to a 3-year, $4.5 million contract (SCH) (On Tap Sports Net) (Sun-Times) (Tribune) Lawyer asks US Center...
NHLSecond City Hockey

Blackhawks sign Mike Hardman to 2-year contract extension

The Chicago Blackhawks secured another depth piece for the short-term future on Tuesday morning, signing forward Mike Hardman to a two-year contract extension worth $800,000 annually. This contract extension will not kick in until the 2022-23 season begins, as Hardman still has one season remaining on the entry-level contract he...
NHLSecond City Hockey

Meet the new Blackhawks: Jake McCabe

The Blackhawks still haven’t drafted and developed a defensemen since Niklas Hjalmarsson. Acquiring a player like Jake McCabe will soften that fact a bit and, ironically, McCabe’s similarities to Hjalmarsson are also what will endear him to Blackhawks fans: he’s quietly effective shutdown defender who is responsible with and without the puck. They are not necessarily similar stylistically, but their roles and how well they have performed at them makes for a decent comparison.
NHLSecond City Hockey

Meet the new Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson

Remember when the Blackhawks were winning Stanley Cup titles despite being not able to build long-lasting, quality center depth?. While the Hawks have had no lack of notable forwards, it seems possible that the 2021-22 season could turn out to be one full of depth down the middle. Not only does their current roster include a skilled center core, but it offers variety. Jonathan Toews and Kirby Dach bring skill, Ryan Carpenter can fill the checking line role and Dylan Strome is able to slot in almost anywhere.
NHLBleacher Report

Grading the Long-Term Contracts Signed by NHL Defenseman During 2021 Offseason

The summer of 2021 has been lucrative for some of the NHL's best players. A number of unrestricted free agents, including defenseman Dougie Hamilton, signed big-money contracts with new teams. Several restricted free agents and those entering the final year of their deals also made out well with expensive long-term extensions.
NHLbleachernation.com

A Possibly Too Early Projection of the Chicago Blackhawks 2021-22 Roster

Hey! Let’s open ourselves up to being very wrong about something, what do you say?. The Chicago Blackhawks are not too far off from the beginning of training camp for the 2021-22 season. There’s not much left to do on the offseason checklist outside of signing Alexander Nylander to a new contract, as he is the last restricted free agent left for the club to sign.
NHLSecond City Hockey

Former Blackhawks forward Viktor Stalberg announces retirement

In a statement on Twitter, former Chicago Blackhawks forward Viktor Stalberg announced his retirement from hockey on Friday afternoon. Stalberg, 35, had not played in the NHL since the 2016-17 season, which he split between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators. He’d split time between the Swiss National League and Russia’s KHL for the last four years before deciding to hang up his skates for good.
NHLSports Illustrated

Could the Wild Trade Kirill Kaprizov?

Kirill Kaprizov's contract negotiations with the Minnesota Wild took a surprising turn on Monday. Kaprizov has reportedly reached a tentative agreement on a one-year contract with KHL club CSKA Moscow worth around $10 million. That move could make the 24-year-old winger the subject of trade speculation. The Wild initially hoped...
NHLokcheartandsoul.com

Stanley Cup Final 2021: Canadiens vs. Lightning odds, NHL picks, Game 5 predictions from proven hockey expert

The Montreal Canadiens haven’t won the Stanley Cup since 1993, when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings for their 24th NHL championship. They’ll have to pull off an amazing feat if they hope to capture another crown, as only the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs have come back from an 0-3 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final to win the trophy. After having avoided being swept, the Canadiens look to take another step toward history when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday for Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. While Montreal is working toward becoming the fifth team in NHL history to overcome an 0-3 playoff deficit, Tampa Bay is one win away from its second consecutive Stanley Cup championship and the third in franchise history.
Chicago, ILletsgohawks.net

ESPN Praises Stan Bowman And Blackhawks.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Stan Bowman had a pretty busy offseason not what many people expected. While many believed that the Blackhawks were in rebuild mode, Bowman pounced and made some huge moves making the team arguably a solid contender. One of the biggest moves was landing the...
NHLNHL

NHL announces start times for 2021-22 regular season

Lightning to raise Stanley Cup banner, Kraken play first game Oct. 12. NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced start times for the 2021-22 regular season. The 2021-22 regular season will commence Tuesday, Oct. 12 with a doubleheader that includes the Tampa Bay Lightning raising their third Stanley Cup championship banner before facing the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the first-ever regular-seaon game for the NHL's 32nd franchise, the Seattle Kraken, who will play against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena at 10 p.m. ET. The 1,312-game regular-season schedule -- 82 games per team -- will conclude Friday, April 29, when 30 of the League's 32 teams take to the ice.

Comments / 1

Community Policy